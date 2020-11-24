Electoral Commission urged to probe Sinn Fein over Facebook ad funding

DUP reports party to watchdog after its HQ in Dublin paid for promotion of Belfast event

The DUP has asked the Electoral Commission to investigate Sinn Fein funding in Northern Ireland after it emerged that the party's Dublin office paid for Facebook advertisements promoting an event in Belfast.

Sinn Fein's headquarters in the Republic also paid for advertising on Facebook for candidates running in Westminster elections. DUP MLA Gary Middleton has raised the issue with the Electoral Commission here.

"I would ask that the Commission carry out an investigation into the funding of both Sinn Fein party operations within Northern Ireland, and Sinn Fein candidates at UK and local elections here," he said.

"It is vital the Commission can demonstrate to the public that it is satisfied the law is being complied with, but most importantly that other parties and candidates are not being disadvantaged through a separate entity within the Republic of Ireland."

Concerns have been raised about a €4m political donation Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland received from reclusive millionaire William Hampton last year. Strict laws on political funding in the Republic prohibit parties from receiving a donation of more than €2,500.

Fine Gael has insisted Sinn Fein should return Mr Hampton's donation back to his estate due to concerns the money will be use to fund activities in the South.

Mr Middleton said: "Is the Electoral Commission satisfied that no breaches of regulations have taken place in relation to Sinn Fein funding? Mary Lou McDonald has informed the SIPO (Standards in Public Office) Commission that the party is organised separately on either side of the border. Therefore, it would be important that the Electoral Commission can provide assurance that any funding of operations in Northern Ireland from a separate entity within the Republic have been properly recorded."

An Electoral Commission spokeswoman said: "All political parties registered in Northern Ireland are responsible for ensuring that they comply with the rules around financial reporting.

"There are permissibility and reporting rules in place to maintain transparency and confidence in the system.

"If evidence exists of any breaches of these rules, then we will consider this in line with our enforcement policy."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "The double standards of Sinn Fein are nauseating. United Irelanders when they want to be and partitionists the next."

When Mr Hampton's donation was examined by SIPO, Ms McDonald said her party operated separately on "a six-and 26-country basis" on political funding.

However, Sinn Fein's advertising spend on Facebook shows the party's Dublin office has paid for content promoting activities in Northern Ireland.

In October Sinn Fein's Dublin office paid between €200 and €299 for Facebook ads to promote an online event involving Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

In December 2019 Sinn Fein in Dublin paid for advertising promoting Michelle Gildernew and Elisha McCallion's campaigns to be elected as MPs. Sinn Fein said there was "no issue" with its finances.

SIPO on Monday said there were no laws preventing Sinn Fein from funding candidates in British elections. However, former Fine Gael minister John Paul Phelan is calling for tighter political funding rules.