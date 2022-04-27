Electoral Office Northern Ireland reveals eligible voting figures, mask wearing policy and help for visually impaired ahead of Assembly poll

With just over a week to go until polling day for the 2022 Assembly Election, the Northern Ireland Electoral Office has confirmed the final eligible electorate figures.

The electoral office confirmed 1,373,731 people are eligible to vote in the May 5 vote, as they also confirmed voters attending a polling station will be asked to wear a mask but that this cannot be enforced.

They said there had been 48,692 applications to the electoral register during the electoral period, with 45,690 of those being online applications.

There have also been 14,631 postal votes and 6,468 proxy votes granted by the electoral office and 5,339 applications for these rejected – with 8,046 applications for the Digital Registration Number needed to register for those methods of voting.

When it comes to heading to vote, the electoral office confirmed there will be 606 polling stations holding 1,345 ballot boxes across Northern Ireland.

For those with sight impairments, there will also be a new system in place to assist.

Virginia McVea, the chief electoral officer for the Northern Ireland Electoral Office said: “Electors who require assistance can phone 028 9044 6611 and hear the candidates for their constituency.

“The selector device and large print ballot paper are also still available and our staff will continue to provide assistance when asked.

“An elector wishing to hear the candidates again in the polling station will need to inform staff that they need to use their phone and why.”

It has been confirmed the verification of the vote will begin at 8am on Friday May, 6, with winners starting to be declared thereafter.

The venues the count will take place at are Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt, the University of Ulster Jordanstown Campus Sports Centre and the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.