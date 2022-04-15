Electoral Office told to reopen proxy vote applications for Rangers fans travelling to Europa League semi on election day

Kemar Roofe celebrates netting the extra-time winner for Rangers against Braga in the Europa League on Thursday evening

The Electoral Office has been urged to re-open applications for post and proxy votes for Rangers fans travelling to the team’s Europa League semi-final match on polling day.

The Northern Ireland Assembly election is on May 5, but Rangers will also play RB Leipzig at Ibrox, with kick-off at 8pm that evening.

It will be the Scottish side's first European semi-final since 2008, when they reached the final against Russian club, Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester – they lost the final 2-0.

The deadline to apply for a postal or proxy vote passed at 5pm on Tuesday, April 12.

However, TUV’s Darrin Foster said on Friday that he has “written to the Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea requesting that football fans who are travelling to the Rangers UEFA semi-final match against Leipzig on polling day are permitted to vote via post or proxy”.

“While the deadline for applying for absentee ballots as past, in the circumstances I believe there is a strong argument to say that fans travelling to Glasgow for this historic match should be treated sympathetically,” the Upper Bann Assembly candidate continued.

"Rangers have always had a large and loyal following in Northern Ireland and it makes sense to relax the rules so that no one is disenfranchised.”

The Gers will face the Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig in the first leg of the European semi-final on Thursday, April 28, at the German club’s home grounds, the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have reached the pivotal penultimate game after beating Sporting Braga 3-1 at Ibrox Park on Thursday night.

The win meant Rangers secured a 3-2 aggregate win against the nine-man Braga after extra-time.

Asked if his team could win the tournament, the Rangers manager said: "Well, we are getting closer. But I played in a World Cup final, played extra-time in the World Cup final and lost it.

"In the end we had nothing. You have to push hard until you have the prize and that's what we are going to do.

"We are going to enjoy this night and work hard for the coming games to give this club success. We will do everything possible."

This will be Rangers’ seventh time in total that they have appeared in the final four of a European competition.

They have appeared in four finals to date, winning once - against Dinamo Moscow in the final of the Cup-Winners' Cup in 1972 in Barcelona, after being losing finalists twice previously.