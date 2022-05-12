Emma DeSouza: I was told I was ‘getting above myself’ in Stormont campaign

Emma DeSouza, who ran as an independent candidate in the recent Assembly election, has shared her experiences of abuse she received during her recent campaign.

The campaigner, who mounted a legal challenge against the Home Office over its immigration rules, wrote in the Irish Examiner about choosing to run as an independent candidate in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency.

"This was always going to be a historic election, and I didn’t want to forgo an opportunity to be a part of it," she said.

Putting herself forward for election, Ms DeSouza said she "faced backlash" for putting herself forward.

In recent days, DUP MLA Diane Forsythe and SDLP MLA Cara Hunter have shared their experiences of abuse received during their respective campaigns.

Ms DeSouza said: "My posters were ripped down and I began receiving online abuse for being a ‘girl getting above herself’, as one online message worded. It is incumbent on all of us to push back against the increasing trends of abuse and violence against political representatives."

Her decision to stand for election was a "tough" path given that, in Stormont's history, there have only ever been three Independents elected to the Assembly, she said.

Ms DeSouza said there are barriers to Independent candidates such as having fewer supporters and financial hurdles, which led her to act as her own election agent and campaign manager.

"My American husband - a musician by day - became lead designer, photographer, website builder, videographer, audio engineer, and editor. Incorporated into the website was a donations feature, through which the generosity of supporters was able to lessen the financial blow, and without which my campaign would not have been possible," she said.

The couple could only afford 100 posters and due to the size of the constituency, which is also the least populated, Ms DeSouza said she "could not compete" with parties who had busloads of volunteers to canvas on their behalf.

The candidate was eliminated on the first count on Friday with 249 first preference votes.