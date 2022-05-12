Emma Little-Pengelly co-opted into Lagan Valley to replace Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly has been co-opted into Lagan Valley after party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier confirmed this week he would be remaining as an MP in Westminster.

Ms Little-Pengelly described it as a “privilege to be asked to fulfil this role at this important time for unionism and for Northern Ireland”.

"Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has an important task to complete in addressing the continued problem of the protocol, which is causing untold damage to our economy and to political stability in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“This requires him to be in London and working closely with the UK Government.

"While Sir Jeffrey focuses on that immediate task, I look forward to serving the people of Lagan Valley with passion and commitment.”

In a statement published by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland, they confirmed Ms Little-Pengelly “has been returned to serve as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for the Lagan Valley constituency”.

Virginia McVea, the chief electoral officer added: “Emma Little-Pengelly has been returned as an MLA to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of the Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP”.

Earlier this week Mr Donaldson indicated he was not going to sit as an MLA in Stormont until the Northern Ireland Protocol has been resolved and would be keeping his seat in the House of Commons as MP for the constituency.

Unionists strongly oppose the post-Brexit trading arrangements as a border in the Irish Sea.

It means Mr Donaldson could not also keep his Lagan Valley seat under rules that do not allow MLAs to hold more than one role, having recently been elected in the Assembly poll.

The DUP leader therefore had eight days in order to co-opt a replacement into the seat.

Mr Donaldson previously told the media he is committed to leading the party into political institutions at Stormont, but caveated it on solutions being found to the protocol.

In a statement following the news, Mr Donaldson said he had asked Ms Little-Pengelly to represent the seat “in the interim period”.

“The people of Lagan Valley and throughout Northern Ireland gave me a mandate, based on a commitment that we will not nominate Ministers to a new Northern Ireland Executive until the issues flowing from the Northern Ireland Protocol are satisfactorily dealt with and Stormont is able to return on a stable and durable basis,” he added.

"I will continue as the Member of Parliament for Lagan Valley until the Protocol issues are resolved.

"It is important that the protocol is replaced with new arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and as the leader of Unionism that work is in London.

"Emma will be a first class advocate for people and will work hard to advance the issues that matter to everyone in Lagan Valley. Emma is again stepping forward to help articulate the cause of the Union and I welcome her return to our ranks.”

Commenting on the news of Ms Little-Pengelly being co-opted into the seat, TUV Lagan Valley spokesperson Lorna Smyth said: “This happening so soon after the DUP co-opted Paul Rankin into Edwin Poots’ seat in Lagan Valley will leave many questioning the DUP’s approach to the area.

"Assembly seats should be earned by obtaining the trust of electors at the polls. They are not the play things of political parties.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Robbie Butler tweeted: “Now that is a surprise. Well only a “little” surprise”.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the move “shows contempt for the electorate in Lagan Valley”.

"For weeks he urged people to give him their vote and elect him and now he has turned his back on those same voters,” Ms Hanna said.

“This move raises serious questions around the future of the Assembly, Executive and the sustainability of the institutions.

“This move makes our electoral process look like a bad joke. Co-options have a legitimate purpose but it is not to allow individuals to hedge their bets.

"The DUP will attempt to justify this decision using the protocol, but that will provide little comfort to people who are struggling as a result of soaring costs, or those on hospital waiting lists."

The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to sit on Friday for the first time since historic election results which saw Sinn Fein become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll.

The first order of business will be the nomination of a new Speaker, without which the Assembly cannot sit.

Earlier this week, Sir Jeffrey did not rule out his party refusing to nominate a Speaker.

On Thursday, he said the party will decide on Friday whether to nominate for the position.

Ms Little-Pengelly left the DUP in June last year after being “deeply saddened” over the in-party fighting following the then election of former leader Edwin Poots during the party’s summer of turmoil.

After Arlene Foster’s ousting as party leader, Ms Little-Pengelly said she was “devastated” and asked Mr Poots not to put her name forward for “consideration for a special advisor or other post” within the DUP.

Ms Little-Pengelly had taken up a special advisory role to the former First Minister in the Executive Office after losing her position as MP for South Belfast to the SDLP’s Claire Hanna in the 2019 General Election.

Ms Little-Pengelly was also an MLA for South Belfast from 2015 to 2017 – a seat she was also co-opted into.

She has most recently been working as a barrister in Belfast and was also a familiar voice on the TV and radio, regularly appearing as a commentator during the Assembly election coverage.