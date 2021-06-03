Equipment failure at Northern Ireland MoT centres cost £4m, Stormont report finds

Report slams DVA after cracks in scissor lifts led to suspension of tests

Equipment failure at the Driver and Vehicle Agency which led to MoT tests being cancelled has cost almost £4m, according to a report by a Stormont watchdog.

Tests were suspended 18 months ago because of safety fears after faults were detected in most of the lifts.

A report by Stormont’s Public Accounts Committee, published today, raises concerns at how the problem was allowed to develop.

It strongly criticises DVA for not projecting the lifespan of the equipment or having a replacement plan in place.

Committee chair William Humphrey said: “We find it ironic that an organisation in the business of testing the road worthiness of vehicles was not able to ensure that its own equipment was being properly maintained.”

The £4m cost relates to lost income when tests were suspended, and compensation for cancelled tests.

The problem began in January 2020 after cracks were found in most scissor lifts.

Independent engineers concluded that the cracking was a result of fatigue. It noted that the lifts had undertaken approximately 150,000 to 160,000 cycles since installation, significantly more than the 22,000 cycles they are designed for.

The Department for Infrastructure, which has responsibility for MoTs, told the committee that the lifts can have a longer life expectancy and this is subject to annual evaluation.

A review confirmed a maintenance and inspection regime had been in place and no cracks had been identified until November 2019, when issues were found at the Larne test centre during the six monthly examination.

It also noted a survey of all vehicle testing equipment had been carried out in 2018.

The survey showed that the lifts, while showing signs of wear and tear, were generally in good condition.

The committee heard that the DVA took assurance from the survey and the ongoing maintenance and inspection regime that a major refresh of lifts would not be necessary.

It did not anticipate the scenario where all the lifts would be taken out of service at the same time.

In today’s report, the committee says it is “deeply concerned that the DVA had not projected the life span of crucial equipment and did not have a phased replacement plan in place”, adding: “The committee considers this to be a basic principle of good asset management.”

The report said “it appears the DVA were continuing to use assets which had far exceeded their useful life”, adding that “this was a high risk strategy”.

Vehicle testing is the main source of income for the DVA and the report notes income to the value of £2.95m was lost after tests were halted.

The DVA also incurred costs of £980,000, primarily due to compensation for cancelled tests. In addition, the DVA spent £1.8m replacing 52 out of 55 lifts.

The report notes significant disruption had already occurred during 2019 due to long MoT waiting times, with some customers unable to get MoT appointments before their MoT due dates.

Mr Humphrey added: “We believe that the DVA needs to renew and strengthen its focus on customer service.”

A DfI spokesperson said it is “committed to ensuring that the Agency has robust arrangements in place to avoid this recurring and to improving service delivery for customers”.