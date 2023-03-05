EU chief dismisses idea protocol deal is UK ‘taking back control’

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has poured cold water on any notion that Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework deal represents the UK "taking back control" from Brussels when it comes to Northern Ireland affairs.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has also said the deal was designed simply to avoid negative headlines in the British press, according to a recording obtained by The Telegraph.

The recording is of Mr Sefcovic debriefing members of the European Parliament's Brexit committees on the deal.

Mr Sefcovic also dismissed any suggestion that the 'Stormont Brake' in the deal gives the UK an effective veto over any new EU relates that would affect Northern Ireland.

“This [Stormont Brake] is very much limited in the scope, and it's really under very strict conditions,” the diplomat told committee members.

“On top of that, if we do not feel convinced, we have our joint bodies to deal with this issue, or eventually this case could be presented to the arbitration.

“If we don't feel the third parties perspective, we will have the possibility to take limited remedial measures because we can tell them it's affecting the functioning of our single market."

The European Commission vice-president also claimed that the European Court of Justice still oversees swathes of EU rules that continue to apply in Northern Ireland - an arrangement that has angered unionists.

"Be under no impression that there will be a diminishing of the role of the European Court of Justice," Mr Sefcovic said.

"We've been very clear from the beginning until the end, the role of the ECJ as the sole and final arbiter of EU law stays in place."

Mr Sefcovic added that the Windsor Framework was designed to prevent future disputes over EU rules in Northern Ireland from reaching a "level that would generate political headlines".

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said, with the framework, the UK is "decisively taking back control in a host of areas from Brussels".

"It ensures unfettered access for Northern Ireland made goods to the whole UK market, restores the balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and provides Stormont with the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas in which they remain," he said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will be receiving legal advice over the Windsor Framework and analysing whether it meets the DUP's seven tests for new Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements that would pave the way for the party to re-enter the Executive.

Speaking on GB News on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey was asked about Mr Sefcovic's comments.

The DUP leader said it has been clear there has been a "lot of spin" from both the UK and EU over the deal, and he feels that Mr Sefcovic is trying to play down some aspects of the framework as the European Commission is concerned about "setting a precedent" that other EU members could follow.

Sir Jeffrey added that he is waiting to see what additional legislation is laid before Parliament and what amendments to the framework are possible.