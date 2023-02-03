EU-UK deal on NI Protocol could be imminent, says Alliance leader

Alliance leader Naomi Long has said a deal may be imminent on the NI Protocol

The probability of a deal being forthcoming between the UK government and the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘very high’, the Alliance Party leader has said.

Naomi Long told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster that securing a deal was ‘vital’ for the UK.

"The UK needs that deal. For the UK to be able to improve relations with the EU is vital in terms of its economic position but also to get a deal with the US,” she said.

"It’s been clear they will not get it without a deal with the EU, so I think it’s a given that there will be a deal.

"They will want to get a deal they can sign off with the EU and get on with their negotiations with America.

"Whether or not that deal will be sufficient to get the DUP back into government is another entirely different matter and probably not the priority for the UK government."

Read more NI Protocol will be the rock on which Rishi Sunak flounders

Ms Long said she hoped the DUP were preparing for the possibility of a deal ‘behind the scenes’ and urged them to be clear about what they wanted.

"They’ve never given a clear ask in terms of what they want, which I think has exacerbated the problems in terms of the Assembly,” she said.

"The truth of the matter is it won’t be Jeffrey Donaldson or the DUP who decide what the deal is, that will be the British government and it won’t be the DUP who decide whether or not they go back in, because it seems increasingly as though it’s Jim Allister who calls the shots on that.

"So I think it’s very difficult to predict what might be sufficient for those members of the DUP who value devolution.

"It might be a very different ask for what they feel they have to demand in order to stave off any threat from Jim Allister, which is a shame.

"We need to look at the trajectory of the DUP over the last year, they have been increasingly closer to the voices within unionism who rarely have anything to say but no.

"It’s hard to see at what point they start to prepare their own electorate to say yes to some deal and that’s a preparation process that needs to be in train now and yet there’s no evidence of it.

"That makes me sceptical that the DUP are preparing their people to go back into government but I hope that they are behind the scenes.

"Ultimately, the people it hurts most not having devolution are the DUP and their electorate.”

The DUP has been approached for comment.