European Commissioner for Human Rights calls on UK government to withdraw NI Troubles Bill

Representatives from Relatives for Justice, whose loved ones were murdered during the Troubles, protest in Parliament Square, Westminster, against the UK Government's introduction of controversial legacy legislation - the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill

The European Human Rights Commissioner has called on the UK government to withdraw its Northern Ireland Troubles Bill and ‘ensure victims’ rights and needs are at centre of the legacy process’.

The calls follow the Commissioner’s UK state visit in June of this year and are in a report published on Friday.

The Bill’s most controversial aspects are the promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who agree to provide information to a new truth body, and a move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

Amnesty International met with the Commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, during her visit and expressed grave concerns with the legislation, stating that it “would set a dangerous precedent internationally and sacrifices victims’ rights to protect perpetrators”.

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers has also expressed concern that the Troubles Bill has not been paused and has called on the UK government to ensure legacy mechanisms are compliant with the UK’s human rights obligations.

Grainne Teggart, Deputy Director for Northern Ireland at Amnesty International UK, said: “Once again, the UK government finds itself isolated on the international stage. These are welcome and important calls which the UK government must not ignore. Victims’ rights must be prioritised and the bill scrapped.

“This intervention adds to the cutting critique and overwhelming opposition facing the Troubles bill.

“The UK government’s determination to deprive victims’ and families of the justice they deserve while shielding the perpetrators who are responsible for murder, torture and other serious crimes makes a mockery of the rule of law and any claims by UK government that they respect human rights.

“Recent changes proposed by Government are little more than a thinly veiled attempt to make the bill appear more just. We and victims are not buying it. The bill cannot be fixed, the right thing for Government to do is scrap it.”

The contentious Troubles legislation has been criticised by two governments this week as well.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said London should reconsider pursuing the legislation that is opposed by "virtually everyone".

He was commenting after talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on the contentious Bill now progressing through its parliamentary stages.

Speaking before the Criminal Justice Committee at the Scottish Parliament, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the Scottish Government was advising MSPs not to back a legislative consent motion on the Bill before Holyrood.

He said the Bill would not only infringe on the human rights of Troubles victims but would also impact on the role of the Lord Advocate as the independent head of prosecutions in Scotland.

“We believe that the Bill is incompatible with the Scottish Government’s view that those who suffered during the Troubles had the opportunity to obtain justice and that those who committed offences during that time are appropriately held to account and/or punished,” he said.

“The Bill would effectively be an amnesty for those who have committed serious offences such as murder and crimes involving abuse and torture, and we’re not the only ones who hold this view.”

An NIO spokeswoman said: “This is not about forgetting the past, letting people off, or leaving victims and survivors behind. This is about putting measures in place that will help get the best possible outcomes that can realistically be achieved for as many families as possible, and helping society in Northern Ireland to move forward from the past.”