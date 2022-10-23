Eurosceptics will ‘implode the Government’ if current Northern Ireland Protocol policy not continued, warns minister Steve Baker

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has warned Eurosceptics would “implode the Government” if the current policy on the protocol is not continued.

Mr Baker was speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday having declared his public support for potential Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak.

The minister said he believes is Mr Sunak becomes the next PM he plans to follow through on the current Northern Ireland Protocol policy – with the Bill currently progressing through the House of Lords allowing the overriding of the agreement if negotiations with Brussels don’t progress.

During the interview, Mr Baker warned the EU there “is not going to be a change of policy”.

“[Rishi Sunak] will follow through on the current policy. Again, no one should be in doubt about this,” Mr Baker said.

"Whoever wins this contest, the only policy that can be successfully carried through on Northern Ireland is the one that we have.

"And everyone should understand that because if say Rishi (Sunak) or Penny (Mordaunt) didn't carry through that policy, the Eurosceptics would implode the Government.

"There's absolutely no doubt they've been very quiet. But the Eurosceptics really care about this issue of the whole UK, leaving the jurisdiction of European law."

He added that his Conservative colleagues will "not tolerate any diversion, any equivocation on this point".

Northern Ireland is currently without a devolved government in Stormont as a result of unionist concern over the post-Brexit trading agreement which sees checks on some goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Earlier this month, the arch-Brexiteer made headlines when he apologised for what he described as his “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU and the impact on relations with the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Mr Baker said: “I am really sorry about that because relations with Ireland are not where they should be.”

On Sunday, he said devolved Government in Stormont will not happen until the "legitimate interest" of Unionists to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland and admitted he had taken “big hits” over his apology.

"It's working," he said.

"That's great. But I didn't just speak with humility. I also spoke with resolve everyone needs to understand that the legitimate interest of Unionists is to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland.

"Now that's the hardest problem we need to solve. But we will not have devolved government in Northern Ireland until it's done.

"That means we won't be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

"This is big stuff and everyone involved needs to understand we can offer both friendship, humility, we can make apologies where they're needed. But in the end, we've got to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has urged the DUP to reform powersharing at Stormont ahead of this week's deadline.

He said politicians in Northern Ireland have choices they can make to stop there being an election. He reiterated that an election will be called if the Northern Ireland Assembly is not reformed by October 28 as it is a legal requirement.

"If six months passes without an executive reforming the Northern Ireland Assembly after the previous election then an election has to be called," Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday. "So it's actually a legal requirement to call it then at one minute past midnight on the 28th of October."

He added: "The Democratic Unionist Party have got an opportunity to come back in and it's really important actually, I think, that they do because there's so many domestic issues in Northern Ireland that would be helped by their re-entry into the executive.

"And they've got some really talented politicians themselves who can help solve those issues out.

"So there is a choice that people can make to stop their being an election. But it's got to be made by elected representatives in Northern Ireland going back in to that assembly. Without that the secretary of State for Northern Ireland would have to call an election this week."