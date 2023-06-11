‘Everyone has right to commemorate,’ John Finucane tells crowd at south Armagh IRA event

Some of the crowd taking part in the event

A defiant John Finucane told crowds at an IRA event in south Armagh on Sunday that everyone has “the right to commemorate” their dead.

For weeks leading up to the ‘South Armagh volunteers commemoration’ in Mullaghbawn, which was billed as including entertainment for children, Sinn Fein and Mr Finucane had been severely criticised over the event.

Indeed, only hours before Mr Finucane spoke, the newly-crowned DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson branded the North Belfast MP — a victim of the Troubles himself — a “hypocrite” for taking part and called on him to withdraw his attendance.

In the end Mr Finucane did give his keynote address at the commemoration, which drew a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

The sun was splitting the sky as a parade made its way from Mullaghbawn Community Centre to the Ti Chulainn events space a short distance away, where the speeches took place in front of an IRA memorial.

Banners from various Sinn Fein branches were held aloft by the main colour party as it followed a lone bagpiper to the memorial, where crowds had gathered. Dozens of prominent Sinn Fein politicians were in attendance, including some, such as Martina Anderson, who have served prison sentences for IRA offences during the Troubles.

Taking to the stage, Mr Finucane said that “we should always cherish our right to remember those who are no longer with us”.

The Sinn Fein MP spoke personally of how, as a child, his father Pat was murdered in front of him by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989.

“This loss, and the brutality of it, is something that will never leave me, just as such loss will never leave anyone who ever experienced such a thing,” he said.

“You will know that what followed for us as a family was a campaign for truth and justice. And over the subsequent decades we uncovered that the loyalist gunmen who entered my home, did so as part of a system alongside the police, the British Army, MI5, and along with political cover and sanction, resulted in the deaths of so many, too many, for an incredibly long and sustained period of time.

“Throughout our campaign for truth and justice, I have been clear, repeatedly, that truth and justice is something which every person who has been impacted by our conflict deserves, and is entitled to, irrespective of whether those that inflicted the harm were loyalists, the British state or republicans.

“I have been consistent in this view whether it be personally as a campaigner, professionally as a lawyer, or politically as the MP for North Belfast.

“And I would like to expand on that belief for today. For just as truth and justice applies equally to everyone, so too does the right to remember, and the right to commemorate.

“I suffered a very personal and up-close loss by those I have mentioned. And those same organisations, within loyalism, the police, the British Army and military intelligence, all commemorate, remember and stand with the families of their loved ones and those that they respect. Those commemorations take place right across our society and are regularly attended by civic and political representatives.”

Mr Finucane said he would “defend, without hesitation” everyone’s right to hold commemorations.

“There is nothing to celebrate in conflict, or in our difficult and painful past, but to commemorate those we have loved and lost is a right which everyone, including every single one of us gathered here today, is entitled to, and we do so with dignity and with pride,” he said.

“And while there are very different and often conflicting perspectives of the causes of conflict, conflict is thankfully now a thing of the past.”

The speeches at the commemoration were interspersed with musical interludes and at one stage there was a wreath laying ceremony for south Armagh IRA members who died during the conflict. Mr Finucane spoke just a few feet away from a memorial stone dedicated to former Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

Speaking following the event, Kenny Donaldson of the victims’ organisation the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), hit out at Mr Finucane’s attendance.

“Several of those remembered in south Armagh were serial killers responsible for many murders, that’s the truth in all of this,” he said.

“Today John Finucane has chosen to align himself with terrorism and not innocent victims like himself and he has shown unwillingness to account for the choices he has made. Where, in this afternoon’s Connolly House statement, was there acknowledgement for the circa 200-220 murders committed by Provisional IRA terrorist units?”

“Sinn Fein claims to want to bring about a united Ireland, the mantra of the republican movement is about unifying Protestant, Catholic and dissenter. They have certainly achieved this in death (through murder) but achieving unity of people in life is much more challenging.”

In a weekend message to party members, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson recalled the “barbarity” of the IRA Kingsmills massacre, writing: “I am mindful that those listed on the ‘South Armagh Roll of Honour’ have family who grieve.

“They have the right to remember, as do we all. This is not the problem, but rewriting history or eulogising terrorism most certainly is.

“Celebrating anyone’s membership of the IRA or any other terror group is wrong. Violence or the threat of violence has no place in politics.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “We challenge this narrative of the past because failure to do so will aid some misled young people to think violence in some cases is honourable and justifiable.

“The Sinn Fein leadership have a responsibility to honestly address the role of violence in Irish politics.

“Unless this fundamental is tackled, there will always be a mindset which believes if their objective is not being advanced electorally or politically, then violence must be the only path to progress.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood said she was disappointed at Mr Finucane.

“Everyone in our society has a right to remember their dead in a respectful manner, no matter who they are and who they were a victim of.

“However, there is a difference between remembering and paying tribute to individuals, and commemorating terrorist organisations, including the IRA and its South Armagh ‘brigade’, particularly without reference to its many victims,” she said.

“Whether it is commemorations to terrorists or the display of flags and emblems of illegal terrorist organisations, we must strive for a society based on the rule of law and avoid one where the use of violence, whether in the past or present, is legitimised or normalised.

“There was always an alternative to terrorist violence here, which was demonstrated by the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland not engaging in it.

“That makes events that go beyond commemoration and instead glorify terrorism all the more galling, and even more hurtful for victims.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “There is no disguising the fact that today’s Sinn Fein jamboree in south Armagh was an uncouth celebration of the mass murder of their IRA.

“It was a calculated two finger salute to every IRA victim.”