Ex-Alliance councillor who claimed ‘racist under-current’ in party before DUP defection dies suddenly

A former Alliance councillor who claimed there was an “under-current of racism” in the party and defected to the DUP, has died suddenly.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to Vasundhara Kamble who came to Northern Ireland from Mumbai in India in 1995.

She had been an Alliance councillor for six years when she dramatically quit the party in 2017, alleging it was “distant, cold and unfriendly” and she had always been “treated like an outsider”. The party strong denied her claims.

Ms Kamble then joined the DUP, but lost her seat in Castlereagh South in the 2019 council election. Sir Jeffrey said: “Vasundhara was a much valued member of the council and of our DUP group and our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

DUP Stormont special adviser, Emma Little-Pengelly, tweeted: “She loved serving people in the area, and even last week was out volunteering. Loved by many, much missed and gone too soon.” Education Minister Peter Weir tweeted: “Very sad news. A lovely woman.”

Alliance councillor Michelle Guy said: “We didn’t know each other well, but I appreciated her call to me after the election to wish me success. A kind and humble lady who worked hard for our community.”

Announcing her resignation from Alliance, along with veteran councillor Geraldine Rice, Ms Kamble told this newspaper that the party “gives the impression of being welcoming to ethnic minorities” but was a “cold house” for her.

She said that she had never felt welcome: “I know that I’m an outsider so I bend over backwards to be friendly to people but, in Alliance, it was never reciprocated. The party tried to undermine my confidence and self-worth. They were condescending and tried to make me feel like I was stupid.”

Ms Kamble said she believed she was looked down upon because she had held “low status jobs” as a shop assistant and laundry woman. “Alliance is a tight clique of elitist people. They are snobby,” she said.

“They are only friendly to professional people with a certain educational and financial background, people with the right social connections. I am pleased now to be free of them.”

Alliance strenuously challenged her claims of racism and unfriendliness. The party said that internal disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against her and Councillor Rice for voting with the DUP on a financial issue.

Vasundhara Kamble meets with DUP leader Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds on joining the party in November 2017. Pic Presseye.

Ms Kamble received a standing ovation at the DUP’s annual conference later that year when she was revealed as its latest recruit. Days later, she hit the headlines over a previous tweet in which she had described the royal family as a “very expensive burden” on taxpayers who should “go and find a real job”.

She expressed regret for those past remarks and said her views had changed. Ms Kamble had been a member of Alliance’s group on LGBT issues, but said she would back the DUP’s opposition to same-sex marriage. In the 2019 election, she secured 208 first preference votes, losing her seat.