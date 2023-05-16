Ex-Belfast UUP councillor endorses DUP candidates in upcoming election

Davy Browne served in Castle DEA for more than 30 years.

A former UUP councillor who represented the party on Belfast City Council for more than 30 years has endorsed two local DUP candidates in his local district electoral area (DEA).

Davy Browne, who was councillor in the Castle DEA from 1985 until 2019, has now called on residents in north Belfast to vote for DUP candidates Dean McCullough and Fred Cobain in this week’s local government election.

In endorsing the candidates, Mr Browne – who was Deputy Mayor of Belfast in 2008 – also warned against “splitting unionism”.

"This Thursday I will be voting for the Democratic Unionist Party in the Castle DEA, an area I had the honour of serving for almost 40 years,” he said.

"The DUP in North Belfast has earned the reputation to be the people’s party by virtue of their work in the community.

"In this election, we must return hard working candidates who will work hard to deliver for the people of North Belfast. We need to build unionism, not split unionism.”

Read more Three former Stormont MLAs on why they’re bidding to win council seats

DUP MLA for Belfast North, Philip Brett, said Mr Browne's endorsement was an “honour” for the party.

"Davy Browne is a local legend in the Castle DEA, with a lifetime of hard work and dedication to its people,” he said.

"It is an honour for someone of his calibre to endorse our party and we pledge to continue in his tradition for working hard for the people of North Belfast.

"This is yet another clear sign that Unionism in North Belfast is uniting behind the DUP.”

It comes after DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson called for unionist unity during his address at the party’s manifesto launch last week.

"A divided and splintered unionist vote does not benefit our case and does not benefit our ability to deliver a stronger union,” he told the gathering of party representatives and candidates at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

"Therefore, if people want to see unionism progressing, if they want to see the Union maintained, I believe it is right unionists unite around the clear stance that the DUP as taken.

“That’s what we are calling for. We want to secure victory for the union in this election. That’s what we are out to achieve and that’s what we are going to achieve in this election.”

The UUP has been approached for comment.