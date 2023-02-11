Ex-civil service boss tells of ‘serious concerns’ over Stormont impasse

A former head of the civil service has said the prospect of civil servants running Northern Ireland for another year is “worrying”.

Sir Malcolm McKibbin also told of his “serious concerns” over the resilience and stability of the Stormont institutions as they currently are.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced he will introduce legislation to push back the deadline for forming an Executive and holding an Assembly election to January 18, 2024.

The DUP is boycotting the institutions due to its opposition to the protocol. Stormont hasn’t been fully functioning since last February, when First Minister Paul Givan resigned.

As things stand, the permanent secretaries of departments are essentially running the region, however they cannot make significant decisions that would normally be taken by ministers.

In 2018, the Buick ruling determined that: “Any decision which as a matter of convention or otherwise would normally go before the minister for approval lies beyond the competence of a senior civil servant in the absence of a minister.”

Sir Malcolm was Northern Ireland’s most senior civil servant from 2011 to 2017.

He said that the current head of the civil service, Jayne Brady, and the permanent secretaries are in a “very difficult position” as they are in effect “steering a ship for which the course has largely been set by ministers who are no longer in post”.

“In practice, [the Buick ruling] means that they are unable to formulate and implement new policies or significantly amend existing policies or public services even if they believe that would be in the public interest.

“Clearly this is significant in these dynamic and challenging times,” he said.

“The thought that this might continue for another year is a worrying one, but I do trust the head of the civil service and the permanent secretaries to use their best endeavours to deliver much-needed public services.”

Last November, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022 was introduced via Westminster.

It allowed Mr Heaton-Harris to cut MLA pay and gave civil servants limited decision-making powers to ensure public services can still be delivered in the absence of ministers. There are 39 key decisions that need ministerial or Executive approval.

These range from improving cancer services to long-term funding for compensation payments for Troubles victims.

Nearly half (16) fall under the remit of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. These include approval for an environmental strategy and for a revised green growth strategy.

Sir Malcolm was asked if he feels there should be a mechanism in place to ensure that one party cannot prevent the power-sharing institutions from functioning.

“I do have serious concerns about the stability and resilience of our institutions as they have been down more than up over the last six years,” he added.

“This issue was a topic in the New Decade, New Approach negotiations and there was insufficient political consensus on a mechanism to stop a single party collapsing the institutions.

“Such an intervention would have undermined some principles in previous agreements, including some surrounding the joint office of the first and deputy first minister.

“I believe the best way to improve the stability and resilience of the institutions is for there to be political agreement on interventions.”

Sir Malcolm said another concern is that the situation could become “even more challenging” in the next financial year as there are “likely to be pressures of more than half a billion pounds and this will probably be further increased by wage increases and the extraordinary general inflation we are enduring”.

Following last May’s Assembly election, several deadlines for calling another election have come and gone, with the last one passing on January 19.

Since then, Mr Heaton-Harris had been required to call a poll within 12 weeks, however the new legislation that will be introduced will push that back to the beginning of next year.

On Thursday, the leaders of the Stormont parties were told that the return of the Assembly is the “quickest, most straightforward” path to passing the stalled organ donation legislation, Daithi’s Law. It is named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is on the organ transplant waiting list.

Mr Heaton-Harris told politicians in a letter they could progress the legislation in a single Assembly sitting by electing a speaker, without the need to nominate a first and deputy first minister.

Sinn Fein is hoping to recall the Assembly in an attempt to elect a speaker to progress the legislation, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he intends to propose an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill to get Daithi’s Law over the line.