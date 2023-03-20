Ex-DUP mayor to stand as independent in council election

A former DUP mayor is hopeful he can retain his seat on a Northern Ireland council after quitting the party to pursue a progressive future as an independent.

Graham Warke made the shock announcement last June after his term as first citizen of Derry City and Strabane District Council came to an end.

He said he found it difficult to “reach out to everybody in the city” while being restricted by party politics, after handing over the ceremonial chains to Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy.

Mr Warke told the Belfast Telegraph he has no regrets about the decision when asked if he believes he can secure enough votes in the upcoming council poll in May.

“You don’t know with elections,” he said.

“You can never be too sure how it is going to go but hopefully people will support my decision.

“Residents saw what I did as mayor and I got a lot of support for what I was doing on the ground.”

The incumbent representative confirmed he will be standing in the Faughan electoral ward where he grew up.

“As an independent councillor, I believe in a better future for all," he added.

Speaking to this newspaper he reiterated his belief that the DUP’s “party politics” doesn’t resonate with everyday people in the borough.

“I don’t think it’s working and I think that is obvious,” Mr Warke said.

“It was obvious when I was mayor of the city when internal disputes acted like a road block.

“Being free of all that allows me to pursue and champion issues that I really care about and that really matter.

“I believe in a better future for everyone.”

The ex-DUP councillor described the Brexit row which has led to the collapse of Stormont as “a perfect example” of people being “hurt” by party politics.

“A lot of people are really suffering at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of Covid,” Mr Warke said.

“Our health system is still in crisis following the pandemic and there isn’t even anyone at Stormont.

“You get things done better when you are sitting around a table with others, and we have proven that time and time again in this city.

“It doesn’t matter what background you are from, everyone is struggling to put food on the table. Division just hurts people more.”

The councillor said he remains committed to his vision which he outlined almost a year ago, which involves moving the district “forward into a more progressive and united future”.

Mr Warke previously said “nobody was going to stop me” participating in cross-community work, as he recited all the engagements he participated in while serving as mayor.

“I did them all. I have no regrets,” he said.

“I have done stuff this year the DUP probably wouldn’t agree with. I feel I have reached out more than any mayor.”

At the time, DUP MP Sammy Wilson insisted his party seeks to represent everyone in Northern Ireland and “works on cross-community basis all the time”, whether that’s at local level or at leadership level.

The East Antrim representative said it was always sad to see someone leave the party as he claimed he wasn’t sure what Mr Warke’s “gripe” was.