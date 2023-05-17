Ex-IRA man jailed over ‘Rag Day’ murders dies

A former IRA prisoner jailed for his role in the so-called Rag Day murders has died.

Robert ‘Rab’ Kerr, who spent three years on the ‘blanket protest’ in the H-Blocks and took part in the republican prisoners’ escape from the Maze prison in 1983, passed away suddenly in hospital on Sunday (May 14).

Kerr spent a total of 18 years in prison between 1977 and 1997.

He was jailed for his role in the killing of a soldier and an unarmed member of the civilian search unit in the late 1970s.

Trooper James Nowosad (21) and civilian searcher Norma Spence (25) were shot in the Rag Day murders. Four IRA men dressed as Arabs mingled with students and threw flour approaching checkpoint.

The trooper’s wife of 18 months flew from Germany for funeral in Scotland.

During his time in prison, Kerr studied Social Sciences with The Open University in 1985 and 1986, as well as completing Technology courses in 1992 and 1993.

After his release, he continued his interest in computing and IT, completing further courses while working as a community worker and publishing a number of books, including The Belfast Mural Guide to help visitors navigate the city’s various murals.

Kerr’s interest in technology was remembered by fellow ex-prisoner Nigel McDermott, who said he looked after “all things computer-related” on the prison wing.

The father-of-three had been involved in the Belfast National Graves Association, who said they were “saddened” to learn of his death.

Republican ex-prisoners community Tar Isteach said they were struggling to “come to terms” with his sudden loss.

Kerr’s funeral service will take place on Friday May 19, with his remains leaving his home at 6pm for Twinbrook Memorial Garden.

A service will follow at Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday May 24 at 12pm.

This story was updated on May 17 with further details of Kerr’s convictions