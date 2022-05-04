Ex-IRA men who attended funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor during lockdown breached Covid regulations, judge rules

Two former IRA men who took part in a guard of honour at the funeral of a former Sinn Féin councillor at the time of the first lockdown breached coronavirus regulations, a judge has ruled.

Brian Arthurs, a former IRA commander, and Francis Kevin Quinn, a one-time member of the IRA’s east Tyrone ‘brigade’, denied committing the offence on April 8 2020 while attending the funeral of Francie McNally.

Arthurs (57) from Finulagh Road, Castlecaulfield and Quinn (61) from Clonavaddy Road, Galbally both gave evidence during a contested hearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court, stating the deceased was a close friend and stressed social distancing was practised throughout.

They attended “a burial ceremony/mark of respect” during the initial phase of lockdown, with restrictions coming into place on March 28 2020, which included a ban on any person leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse.

Gatherings in public of more than two people was prohibited, apart from a few exceptions.

In a judgement delivered on Wednesday, District Judge Michael Ranaghan accepted both men attended as “Long-standing friends of the deceased … They took part in a guard of honour and were invited by the deceased’s widow.”

Their friendship stretched back some 30-45 years and was formed through shared beliefs during the Troubles.

Other persons took part in the guard of honour, all similarly dressed, and neither Arthurs nor Quinn entered the church or attended the interment.

Judge Ranaghan said the question was around reasonable excuse to attend and, “In short, the answer is no”.

He added: “The actions of all in this period must be viewed against an ongoing global pandemic and an overriding need to arrest the spread of the virus.

"It is not overstating the situation to say the world was waiting with trepidation on what the outcome of the pandemic would be. Most, if not all homes, awaited daily updates on the spread of the virus. It is accepted it was unprecedented.

"The one clear, unequivocal message was that all should stay at home where possible.”

He noted the defendants took this to mean social distancing, but “that wasn’t the message taken by the vast majority of the populace. Schools, offices, restaurants and pubs were closed and public transport was significantly affected. Elderly people in care died without the presence of close family members.”

In evidence, both men made the case they were not at a funeral but part of a burial ceremony, and as the legislation was unclear it was up to the public to determine the difference.

While expressing sympathy for the defendants wanting to pay their respects, the judge noted: “In the context of the situation, that is diluted. They did not have a reasonable excuse to leave their home … Both were participants in an occurrence inextricably linked to the funeral … Such a gathering was contrary to law.”

Judge Ranaghan continued: “Both men simply chose to ignore the one message conveyed to the general population to stay at home … The restrictions imposed were proportionate. The ‘Stay at Home’ message could not have been clearer.

"I say that in the full knowledge that some in authority have now found themselves in breach.

"However, the overwhelming majority of citizens knew what was required of them. Neither defendant claimed they were confused by the regulations and I am satisfied I can convict.”

Arthurs and Quinn were fined £150 each which was the equivalent of the Fixed Penalty Notice applicable at the time.

Defence lawyers are considering an appeal.

Both Arthurs and Quinn parted ways with Sinn Fein some years ago.

Arthurs was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 1995 on explosives charges and released in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. His brother Declan died, along with seven other IRA men, in an SAS ambush at Loughgall, Co Armagh, in 1987.

He had parted ways with Sinn Fein in opposition to support for policing.

Quinn was named in an MI5 sting, arranged by New IRA double agent Dennis McFadden. They were arrested in August 2020 after MI5 bugged two alleged meetings of the New IRA executive in February and July 2020.

A former senior member of the IRA’s East Tyrone ‘brigade’, in 1988 Quinn was caught in possession of a 1,000lb bomb and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also served prison time in the Republic.

His brother Patrick was just 16 when he was killed by a mortar bomb that backfired and exploded during a planned attack on Pomeroy RUC station. His name appears on an IRA ‘roll of honour’.

Mr Quinn was said to have played a central role as a liaison between Sinn Fein and the rank and file of the IRA during the peace negotiations and was seen as key to convincing hard-line members of the Tyrone IRA to back the ceasefires.

The 61-year-old parted ways with the mainstream republican movement along with the majority of the East Tyrone brigade in opposition to the acceptance of the PSNI by Sinn Fein.

Francie McNally was a former publican who ran McNally’s Inn near Toomebridge for many years and was a Sinn Fein councillor between 1985 and 1989. Two of his brothers were killed during the Troubles. Phelim McNally (28) was killed in a gun attack by loyalists at Francie McNally’s home in 1988, while another brother Lawrence (39), an IRA member, was shot dead in Coagh in an SAS ambush in 1991.