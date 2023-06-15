Ex-mayor suspended from planning committee over code of conduct breaches

A former mayor has been suspended from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee for three months.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards said the DUP’s John Smyth had brought the council into disrepute by breaching the code of conduct.

The matter is linked to a 2019 Irish News investigation which found that South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke was running a sideline business lobbying on behalf of planning applicants.

It also said that his wife, Linda, did not declare an interest and continued to participate in votes for applications he lobbied on.

Mr Clarke is said to have earned thousands of pounds as a partner in the Versatile Consultancy, which was the agent for several applications.

Following an investigation by the standards commissioner, the DUP MLA issued an apology.

The commissioner’s office said yesterday that while working in Mr Clarke’s constituency office, councillor Smyth did not declare an interest in respect of any of the applications, nor did he leave meetings when they were being discussed.

The assistant commissioner found his behaviour breached the code of conduct, which stipulates that significant personal or private non-pecuniary interests must be declared and councillors must withdraw from any meeting involving such matters.

Mr Smyth was “mistaken in his belief” that registration of his employment situation satisfied these parts of the code.

The assistant commissioner decided that a partial suspension from the council’s planning committee from July 17 to October 15 was both “appropriate and proportionate to reflect the seriousness of the breaches and to maintain confidence in democracy”.

At the time of the breaches, Mr Smyth was the deputy mayor.

In the council’s register, he wrote “Trevor Clarke MLA” under the heading “financial and other personal interests”.

However, he did not declare an interest in respect of any matter under consideration at the council’s planning committee meeting on March 19, 2019.

Mr Clarke made representations before the committee on that date in respect of three applications, including one he was representing as the agent through his sideline business.

The minutes did not record the votes cast by each member.

The commissioner’s investigation found no evidence Mr Smyth had direct of implied knowledge of Mr Clarke’s company.

Mr Smyth said he did not recall Mr Clarke being referred to as the agent at the meeting.

When asked if he would have reacted differently had he known, he said “not particularly” as Mr Clarke had not spoken to him about any planning matter.

The commissioner indicated, however, that Mr Smyth had access to Mr Clarke’s constituency office database, which contained information on his activities.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.