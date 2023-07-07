Ex-NI Secretary Brandon Lewis beats ‘chocolate addiction’ to lose almost five stone

The former Cabinet minister said childhood bullying had driven his diet efforts.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has revealed he has lost almost five stone after battling a “chocolate addiction”.

Mr Lewis served as NI Secretary for two years under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative MP said he decided to “go for it” and change his eating habits when he turned 50, adding that it was “now or never”.

Mr Lewis said he had lost a lot of weight after cutting out pitfalls like “junk food” and reflected on how he had been bullied at school due to his weight.

"I had one of those moments a couple years ago when I hit 50 and I had a medical, and just thought – it’s either now or never,” he told GB News.

“I’ve always been big so I just thought, right, I am going to go for it.

“I’ve now lost about four and a half stone from where I was. I had a really bad chocolate addiction and all those starchy junk food things you shouldn’t eat.

"So my joke to myself was always just stop eating the things you like. But I’m now just eating healthier and doing a bit of training, but chocolate was my main problem.”

Last year, Mr Lewis revealed he had been bullied as a teenager because he was dyslexic and overweight.

He tweeted: “Older kids thought I was too stupid to succeed, too fat to be taken seriously.

“Bullying isn’t a harmless rite of passage or a part of the rough and tumble of school life. And it shouldn’t be an inevitable part of our political life either.”

The MP for Great Yarmouth told GB News that the bullying “kind of changed my approach to things”.

"You become a bit hardened, which is quite useful as a politician,” he said.

“I just found it made me just work a bit harder. I wanted to succeed, so you become a bit more focused, a bit more determined, a bit more driven.

“So in a sense, I’ve always tried to think of it in a positive sense. It gave me a bit of a thicker skin and stronger skin, which has hopefully stood me in some stead.

“I think when you see bullying, generally, the weakness is in the bully. Once you can get your mind straight about that, and once you recognise that, then whether it’s a bully or anything else, it’s their problem, not yours.”