Ex-NI Secretary Owen Paterson says Commons probe ‘played huge role' in wife Rose's suicide

Devastating loss: Former Secretary of State Owen Paterson with his wife Rose at a function in the Millennium Forum in Derry in 2011

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson has said his wife took her own life because she feared they would both be destroyed by "erroneous" claims that he was involved in a political scandal.

The Conservative MP made an emotional statement to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which was leaked, about the death of his wife Rose (63) last year.

Mrs Paterson was the chairman of Aintree Racecourse, home of the Grand National, and was found dead near the couple’s home in Shropshire on June 24.

A coronor returned a suicide verdict and Mr Paterson later said he had "no inkling" his "dedicated and loving" wife planned to take her own life, going on to campaign for more action to curb suicides.

The North Shropshire MP has now told an investigation into his £100,000- a-year job as a parliamentary consultant for Antrim-based health company Randox that he has "no doubt" the inquiry "played a huge role" in her suicide.

Mr Paterson denies breaking Commons rules by lobbying on behalf of Randox Health and said his wife was "distraught" by what was taking place.

Mrs Paterson also thought it would force her to resign as head of Aintree, where the Grand National is sponsored by Randox. She was "alarmed we would both end our lives humiliated and disgraced", Mr Paterson has told the inquiry.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone is expected to rule soon on whether Mr Paterson’s work for Randox breached the code of conduct for MPs.

In his statement, leaked to the Daily Mail, he said: "If I am found guilty without due process, my political enemies will crow that my wife was a proper person and killed herself when she was told I had broken the rules when I have not done so.

"No one will know for sure why my wife hanged herself. But my family and I are in no doubt that this investigation played a massive role in creating the extreme anxiety which led to her suicide."

The inquiry was launched in 2019 and had had a "catastrophic effect" on his family and "severely rattled" his wife, Mr Paterson said.

Mr Paterson said that his wife thought he would be forced to resign as an MP. "She would have to step down as Aintree chairman and from other senior racing positions,” he said.

Mr Paterson has denied failing to declare an interest in Randox and said his work for the firm made milk and ham products safer and "did a real public good".

Randox won a £133million Government contract to supply Covid testing kits in April last year, which is not an issue before the inquiry.

Mr Paterson told MPs on the standards committee who will decide how to proceed: "I hope none of you has gone through the extreme pain caused by the suicide of a loved one."

The Rose Paterson Trust was established by Mr Paterson, who was married for 40 years, after his wife's death to raise money for suicide prevention projects.

The scope of the parliamentary inquiry into the MP is focused on his lobbying for Randox; whether he declared the interest; whether he wrongly used Commons headed notepaper; damaging Parliament’s reputation.

It did not involve the Randox Covid testing contract or Mrs Paterson’s Aintree link with the company. No suggestion of wrongdoing was ever levelled at Mrs Paterson.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone has been asked for a response.

Randox said they would not comment.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.