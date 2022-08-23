Ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson dismisses reports she will join Dame Arlene Foster’s pro-Union foundation

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has dismissed claims she will join Dame Arlene Foster’s new Together UK Foundation.

Dame Arlene announced the launch of the pro-Union movement in the Sunday Telegraph at the weekend, saying it would be aimed at making "the positive, rational case" for keeping the UK together.

The foundation will tour the country bringing what it calls “mainstream pro-Union voices from across the entire country to highlight the benefits that the Union brings to us all - mostly without us realising it.”

One political figure she won’t be welcoming into the foundation however is Ms Davidson, with the former Tory figure taking to social media to back up reports she will not be joining the pro-Union tour.

The Sun newspaper had previously reported a source said Ms Davidson and Dame Arlene would “hit the road” together to “show people what the Union means”.

However, on Monday Ms Davidson officially distanced herself from the reports sharing a tweet from Times journalist Kieran Andrews who quoted a source claiming the idea was “utter b******s”.

Sharing the tweet, Ms Davidson added: “This source is well informed....”

At the weekend, Dame Arlene shared details of the foundation as she gave her backing to Liz Truss to be the next Prime Minister.

The former First Minister and DUP leader said Ms Truss was best placed to counter "threats to the Union”.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is battling it out with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.

The result will be announced on September 5, with Ms Truss currently the bookmakers’ favourite.

“In recent years, while others appeared to give up on the Union during post-Brexit negotiations in the name of political convenience, Truss always backed it. Despite the fact we are talking about the Conservative and Unionist Party, her stance took real bravery,” Dame Arlene added.