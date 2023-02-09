Ex-TUV councillor ‘disappointed party did not back’ him following female harassment allegations

Former TUV councillor Stephen Cooper at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election Count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast in May. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Former TUV councillor Stephen Cooper has resigned from the party this week, following a complaint from a female party member alleging harassment.

The Ards and North Down councillor announced to the News Letter that he was stepping down from his position and told the newspaper on Wednesday that he is "disappointed" the party did not "back" him.

His initial resignation statement made no mention of harassment allegations, instead noting that he felt it was "time to explore a different direction" as he thanked the party leader Jim Allister for his "leadership and friendship over the years".

The claims were later revealed by the TUV.

A party spokesperson said: “Recently the party received a complaint from a female member alleging harassment by Councillor Cooper. The party immediately established a panel to investigate the complaint and make a determination thereon.

"Upon being furnished with the statement of complaint Cllr Cooper advised party officers in a written statement that he apologised for any actions which have caused hurt or distress to the complainant.

"Councillor Cooper has now tendered his resignation. His resignation was not solicited as the investigative process had not concluded. We thank Cllr Cooper for his service to the party.”

The Comber man, who has served on the local authority for almost nine years, responded: "I'm disappointed that the party did not back myself as a longstanding member of the party and an elected representative.

"My resignation now negates any further investigative procedures, I hope.”

He added that he will be standing in the next council elections, which are set for this May, stating: "I am withdrawing from the party but I will be evaluating my choices, I'll leave it open at that.

"I will be standing. I will leave my options open but I will be standing again. I will be involved in politics until my dying breath – you can quote me on that."

Mr Cooper had been selected as the TUV’s Strangford candidate in last year’s Assembly election.