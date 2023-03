Labour leader had his critics but he re-energised failing peace talks to help deliver Good Friday Agreement, writes Garrett Hargan

Negotiations: Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, PM Tony Blair, Secretary of State Peter Hain and First Minister Ian Paisley at Stormont. Credit: Paul Faith/PA

“What I welcome above all is that, after keeping us apart for so long, Northern Ireland is now helping to bring us together.”