Executive Office suspends funding for Community Restorative Justice amid ‘concerns’

The Executive Office (TEO) has suspended funding for Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) – an organisation aimed at resolving and reducing conflict in Northern Ireland.

It comes as an internal investigation is carried out into “issues of concern” first reported by the BBC’s Nolan radio programme.

The Executive Office is one of the biggest funders of CRJI, providing £1.2m in restricted funds in 2021 – along with other sources such as the Department for Communities, Department of Justice and the Belfast Trust.

While it was originally designed primarily as an alternative to paramilitary ‘punishment’ attacks, services rapidly expanded as the organisation became more established and accepted.

A spokesperson for TEO said: “CRJI notified TEO of issues of concern. In line with TEO protocol, an internal investigation is underway and funding has been suspended until the matter is resolved. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Reports were first made on the issues of concern to the PSNI, Charity Commission and funders in July 2022, prompting the investigation.

CRJI has also been working with the Department for Communities (DfC), Belfast Trust, Belfast City Council and the Probation Board of Northern Ireland.

Senior PSNI officer Peter Brannigan was appointed as a director at CRJI on July 15, 2022.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Mr Brannigan’s part.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI said: “Community Restorative Justice Ireland is an accredited criminal justice organisation.

“They are an important community partner who continue to do positive work. Our officers will continue to engage with groups from all communities who represent the needs of victims.

“Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan has been on the Board of CRJI, acting as a Police representative since 2016.

“As a member of the Board he was made aware of financial irregularities. These were reported to the PSNI, Charities Commission and funders in July 2022.

“We will keep this situation under review and will continue to liaise with The Executive Office in relation to the matter.”

CRJI was founded in 1998 and said it aspires to build a tolerant, responsive, and inclusive community by providing restorative justice services to local areas.

The organisation has a close relationship with Stormont.

In 2008, CRJI was accredited by the Department of Justice, making it one of two restorative justice organisations to receive this distinction, according to the CRJI website.

Since that time, CRJI has continued to develop its practice and standards, and, the website says, is now regarded as an “international beacon for restorative justice”.

Trained practitioners are qualified to deliver a variety of programmes that assist people in identifying and addressing the issues that they are experiencing to promote positive outcomes.

Services include victim support, youth mentoring, advice, and mediation.

When it was set up, CRJI was able to secure funding to launch four pilot locations across Belfast.

The organisation eventually grew to six locations throughout Belfast, and launched offices in Derry and Newry/Armagh.

The DfC provided £184k for a ‘Social Environment Programme’ related to crime in 2021.

When asked if it will also be suspending funding, a spokesperson said: “In line with funding arrangements, CRJI notified DfC of issues of concern and advised that an investigation had commenced.

“No funding is due to be released imminently. The Department will keep the situation under review.

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

CRJI, the Department of Justice and the Belfast Trust have been contacted for a response.