Executive publishes lengthy report on actions taken over RHI scandal

Just days after it emerged that the Northern Ireland Civil Service only lightly disciplined one official for their part in the RHI scandal, the Stormont Executive has published a huge list of actions it is taking to avoid a repeat of cash for ash.

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the Executive had now accepted 44 recommendations made by the RHI Inquiry in full.

He said "a substantial amount of work" had been carried out to date including the revision of Codes of Conduct for Ministers and Special advisers, the development of the People Strategy to build the capacity and capability of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

In addition a project delivery profession has been established to improve the management of complex projects within the Civil Service.

“While significant change is under way, improving governance will be a continuous process. It’s also important to acknowledge that changing policies won’t in itself fully address the flaws that gave rise to the RHI scheme," he said.

"There also needs to be a change of culture within government and that requires leadership from Ministers, Senior Civil Servants and Special Advisers.”

The Department of Finance is currently working with the Audit Office, which is monitoring the implementation of the recommendations at the request of the inquiry.

The lengthy report makes for dense reading, with numerous paragraphs written in almost impenetrable language.

One such example was: “The Senior Responsible Owner for CGTP is currently leading development of an Outline Business Case that will confirm the CGTP scope, timescales and scale of transformation which will, in turn, inform the roadmap for transforming the end to end HR model in the NICS.”

Another of the rules included means that Freedom of Information requests about email accounts belonging to Special Advisers must be completed within 90 days.

The report states: “As with all civil servants, the 3-month rule will be applied, under which any emails not filed into HRPM before 90-days have elapsed will automatically be deleted. (This reduces the load on the system, and ensures GDPR compliance.)”

The report also said that new enforcement arrangements for the Ministerial code of conduct had been published, but the Executive would not accept a recommendation for an independent mechanism to assess if special advisers’ were adhering to a code of conduct.