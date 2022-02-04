Explainer: Are we heading for an early election - and who will decide?

Conchur Dowds answers some of the key questions around the next Assembly election

The next Assembly election is scheduled to take place on Thursday May 5 - the first since 2017. Given the latest political developments, however, many are starting to believe that date will be pulled forward - but will it?

What has changed?

At midnight, Paul Givan’s resignation came into effect and also automatically removed Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister.

Such a move would have previously set in motion a seven-day countdown for the parties to renominate the roles. Failing to do so, it would then fall on the Northern Ireland Secretary to set a date for an Assembly election.

That won’t be the case this time however as new legislation - proposed following the restoration of Stormont in 2020 - is due to pass through Westminster next week allowing for the Assembly to continue to operate for six weeks, and possibly be extended to 24 to 48 weeks.

Despite it not being in place as Mr Givan resigned, the legislation will still apply as the Government amended the bill to make it retrospective.

Is there political support for early election?

Following Mr Givan’s announcement, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson signalled his support for an early election when he said it was time for people in Northern Ireland to “have their say”.

Most of Northern Ireland’s political leaders have criticised the DUP’s decision to withdraw from Stormont as a political stunt and an attempt to build up unionist support ahead of an election.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described it as “another manufactured crisis … brought about by party political interests.” While Alliance leader Naomi Long said the DUP would “pay the price” for “cynical electioneering”.

Despite this, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has also backed an early poll.

She said: “We cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning Executive and Sinn Fein will not facilitate this.

"In the absence of a functioning Executive, an early election must be called and the people must have their say.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described Sinn Fein’s calls for an early election as a “mistake”.

He said: “We can't play into the instability created by the DUP. An early election means all the important legislation will not proceed.”

Will an early election be called?

Ultimately the power to call an election lies not with the parties but with the Northern Ireland Secretary.

Reacting to Mr Givan’s resignation, Brandon Lewis said he was “extremely disappointed” and called on the DUP to reinstate him immediately.

He pledged to speak to the leaders of the five main parties to “encourage a return to stable devolved government” - suggesting that Mr Lewis has no intentions of calling an election just yet.

How soon can an election be called?

Given that previous elections have been called with close to five weeks’ notice, if the NI Secretary were to move quickly, a poll could be held as early as Thursday March 10.

A date closer to Thursday April 21 could be announced, however, if he chose to wait out the six weeks period allowed under Westminster's new legislation.

Of course, Mr Lewis could choose to not call an early election and simply proceed with the currently scheduled date of Thursday May 5.

Whether the election takes place early or simply on time, the parties here had already been in election mode for months and there is no sign things will slow down anytime soon.