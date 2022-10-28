Explainer: What happens now that an Executive wasn’t formed?

A snap election now appears inevitable after an acrimonious meeting of MLAs saw the DUP continue to block the restoration of Stormont.

Is Northern Ireland set for a Christmas election?

We appear on course for our second Assembly election in seven months, with the most likely date December 15.

A deadline of 12.01am today passed without an Executive being formed. The DUP blocked the move as part of its anti-protocol protests. The law states that the Secretary of State must call an election to be held within the next 12 weeks.

The last possible date is January 19, although sources believe the Electoral Office would struggle to get staff for polling stations and for the count in January, so a December election is more likely.

Read more Assembly poll at Christmas now inevitable as time runs out

Could an election be avoided?

Yes, if the government passes emergency legislation at Westminster, but this has so far been ruled out. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has repeatedly pledged to call an election despite most politicians saying it will change nothing.

​Who was running Northern Ireland and who will take over now?

The DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as First Minister in February, forcing Michelle O’Neill out as Deputy First Minister — because it is a joint office — and collapsing the Executive.

But ministers from that old Executive were allowed to remain in place, although only in a caretaker role. They were barred from making decisions which were seen as cross-cutting and needing the support of the Executive as a whole.

After Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party in May’s Assembly election, Michelle O’Neill was entitled to become First Minister, but the DUP has blocked her.

Senior civil servants took control after midnight, but their powers are very limited.