Extra £18m funding is allocated to Northern Ireland Executive departments

Health, education and roads in Northern Ireland are set to benefit from an extra £18m in spending this financial year.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed £10m will go to the Department of Education to deal with immediate pressures.

The Department of Health gets almost £4m to deal with pay pressures with doctors and dentists, and a further £1.3m is allocated to deal with health service pressures.

The remaining £3m goes to the Department for Infrastructure to provide services to deal with road gritting and street light repairs over the winter.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "I am delighted that the Department of Finance has listened to my representations regarding the urgent need to fix our broken street lights and potholes, and to ensure our roads are salted during cold weather.

"Services like these are vital. This additional funding is much needed and I have asked officials to work now to get the lights back on and our road surfaces improved."