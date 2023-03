Killed on Bloody Sunday: From top row, left to right, Patrick Doherty, Bernard McGuigan, John 'Jackie' Duddy and Gerald Donaghey; bottom row, left to right, Gerard McKinney, Jim Wray, William McKinney and John Young. Picture courtesy of Bloody Sunday Trust

The book ‘Eyewitness Bloody Sunday’ was published in 1997 and contained statements made by people following the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry, when British paratroopers shot civil rights demonstrators on January 30, 1972. Thirteen people were killed and a 14th victim died a short time later from his injuries. Many of the statements had never been made public.