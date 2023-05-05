Falls Road reacts to Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at coronation: ‘You’re in the wrong place to be asking that question!’

SF chief’s attendance is hard for some on Falls Road to swallow, but on the Shankill the mood is very different

Michelle O'Neill will be in attendance at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday — © NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Bain Today at 07:00