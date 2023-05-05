Falls Road reacts to Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at coronation: ‘You’re in the wrong place to be asking that question!’
SF chief’s attendance is hard for some on Falls Road to swallow, but on the Shankill the mood is very different
Mark Bain
With an election approaching, Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill is maintaining a prominent presence in the nationalist heartland — but she won’t be around on Saturday. Instead, she’ll be in Westminster Abbey, paying homage to the new King Charles III at his coronation.