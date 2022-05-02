False ‘misogynistic material’ circulating about DUP South Down candidate Diane Forsythe reported to PSNI

False “misogynistic material” circulating about South Down DUP Assembly candidate Diane Forsythe has been reported to police.

The DUP warned that “anyone found to have shared the material will be pursued through the courts”.

East Antrim hopeful Gordon Lyons, who also serves as the party’s director of elections, said it was an "outrageous attack” on Ms Forsythe’s character.

“Diane Forsythe has been the victim of a libellous and malicious campaign to damage her good name and an attempt to bully a young female candidate as she attempts to put herself forward for public service,” he said.

“The latest misogynistic material which has been circulated is not only false but outrageously offensive. This vile material is motivated by an inherent misogynistic prejudice and designed to undermine Diane’s character. It is shameful that political opponents, unable to rival Diane’s intellect or political arguments, would stoop to this level.

“All South Down candidates should issue a clear statement of condemnation of this outrageous and sustained attack on Diane’s character.

“None of our candidates will be intimidated or meekly stand by whilst their character is attacked by faceless trolls.

“The matter has been reported to the police but separate legal action will be taken against anyone sharing the material.”

The PSNI has been contacted for a response regarding the material.

Responding to the news on Twitter, former First Minister and ex-DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote: “Just so disgraceful but unfortunately not surprising”.

Ms Forsythe, who resigned from the DUP last June, accusing it of “shameful sexism, ageism and an undercurrent of bullying”, has replaced Jim Wells as the party’s candidate after 27 years at Stormont, said

Her father, councillor Glyn Hanna, also quit, only for both to return to the fold under leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The mother-of-three ran for a Westminster seat in 2017 and, despite having no previous political experience, performed well, increasing the DUP’s vote in South Down by 9.3%.

She recently hit back at an assertion from Mr Wells that she does not have enough experience to represent the constituency.

Mr Wells announced last month that he had resigned from the DUP after 46 years with the party, following his public endorsement of a TUV candidate in South Down, Harry McKee, over Ms Forsythe.

Mr Wells has subsequently said he was willing to consider joining the Jim Allister-led party and revealed during Belfast Telegraph’s live Assembly Election Q&A last week that the TUV have shown him “more respect” than his former party has “in seven years”.

The ex-DUP man claimed that Ms Forsythe was “enforced and imposed” on the party’s South Down Association by its leadership in Belfast.

On Monday night, Mr Wells repeated that he believed Ms Forsythe was an "unsuitable" DUP candidate in South Down - but condemned the false material that is circulating.

"There’s no place for this whatsoever, challenge people on their policies and experience, there’s no need for anything beyond that,” he said.

Mr Wells added: "The lady is able, there’s no question about it. She’s a very able but totally unsuitable candidate.

"Can I assure you, as I don’t really do any of this [social media], it hasn’t come from me, it certainly hasn’t come from any of the people who have resigned.

"If it’s coming from younger people I would say we don’t need any of this, we should just simply fight it on the basis of our policies, experience and suitability and she doesn’t qualify on any of those."

Speaking to the News Letter last week, Ms Forsythe pointed out that she secured the highest-vote for the DUP in South Down back in the 2017 general election.

She also stressed that she would bring life experience to the Stormont Assembly if elected on May 5.