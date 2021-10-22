Families facing a choice between ‘heat or eat’ due to fuel price hikes: Bailey

Stark warning as fellow MLA seeks recall of Stormont over crisis

Soaring energy prices could force families to choose between “heating and eating” this Christmas.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said urgent action was needed to tackle fuel poverty this winter. Meanwhile, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has demanded an emergency recall of Stormont to discuss the crisis.

It comes after a leading economist said households could face a 50% hike in gas prices by the end of the year.

Paul Mac Flynn of the Nevin Economic Research Institute has called for the winter fuel payment for older people to be extended to the less well-off.

Ms Bailey said she had met with Utility Regulator John French, who warned energy prices here would soar again.

“This is a stark reminder that basing our energy supply on fossil fuels doesn’t just impact the climate crisis, but it is now exacerbating the cost of living crisis as well,” she said.

“Combined with the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, this means that many will be facing a tough winter.

“The five-party Executive should now step up and take the urgent action needed to ensure that no families are forced to choose between heating and eating this Christmas.”

She added that the Executive had blocked discussions on extending welfare mitigations 39 times.

Mr Carroll said: ‘’People across the North are facing into a winter of financial crisis because of rising fuel prices.

“This situation has become an emergency and it is utterly unacceptable that we have not seen urgent proposals from the Executive to address it.

‘’Fuel price hikes cannot be allowed to go ahead unmitigated. Over 300,000 people already live in poverty and this latest surge will throw thousands more into crisis, leaving overstretched food banks empty and greater levels of child poverty.”

He accused the Executive of failing communities by not having a fuel poverty strategy.

“They must recognise this emergency and introduce urgent measures, such as immediately extending the winter fuel payment scheme. Therefore, I am calling for an emergency recall of the Assembly,” he added.

“It’s time to put divisive politics to one side and to deliver vital financial aid to those who have been punished by bottom wages, cuts and rising costs for far too long.’’

Earlier this month gas supplier firmus energy hiked prices by 35.15%, while SSE Airtricity Gas Supply increased them by 21.8%.

The Consumer Council estimates that the cost of home heating oil has doubled in a year.

By the end of August the wholesale cost of natural gas was already at a record high of £1.15 per therm.

Last week it had more than doubled to £2.40, meaning a further 50% hike will be applied in December.

Electricity prices are also predicted to increase by 20% in January, with the Utility Regulator suggesting the increases will continue until the middle of next year.

By February nearly 284,000 winter fuel payments totalling £51m were issued to older people regardless of their means.

The Department for Communities was asked if it would consider measures, such as making winter fuel payments means-tested.

It said: “This is a global fuel crisis and undoubtedly will have a major impact, including on those who are already struggling financially.

“The department is engaging with the Utility Regulator and the Consumer Council, and given the scale of this crisis, will work with Executive colleagues to try and mitigate the impacts.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​