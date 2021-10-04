Families facing debt anguish as furlough ends, warns charity

Some 44,000 people in NI still supported by Government’s wages scheme in last month

A debt charity was helping thousands of Northern Ireland households deal with a total of £1m worth of debt a month before the furlough scheme came to an end last week.

Advice NI dealt with £1.4m of debt in July alone and continues to help households that are struggling to keep afloat amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now warning that families are vulnerable to financial pressures as 44,000 people in Northern Ireland, who were still on furlough last month, cope with the loss of income.

The Government’s furlough scheme supported the wages of 11.6m workers across the UK.

Meanwhile, the First and Deputy First Ministers have written to the Prime Minister outlining their opposition to proposed Universal Credit cuts.

Advice NI has encouraged those who were still on the furlough scheme and affected by the loss of income, to seek advice with the charity.

From March 2020 to the end of September, the furlough scheme cost the Government around £66bn — helping to save millions of jobs.

Economists have warned that with furlough ending there is likely to be a rise in unemployment but Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Government is “not done” supporting people.

Advice NI said many of those who were still on the scheme in Northern Ireland are now at risk of redundancy and unemployment.

The charity’s head of money, debt and quality Sinead Campbell, warned the potential loss of income, proposed Universal Credit cuts and rising costs of living and energy prices will place many households under severe financial and emotional stress.

“Some households will feel pressure to accrue debt in response to this mounting financial stress as they try to pay their bills and cover household costs,” stated Ms Campbell.

“Our emotions and personal finances are often intrinsically linked, and this is especially true where debt is concerned. Debt problems are commonly associated with anxiety and depression. Anyone dealing with debt should know that they are not alone.”

Ms Campbell added it is normal to feel nervous, embarrassed or overwhelmed when discussing debts but tackling the issue and taking action sooner rather than later could help peoples’ financial situations and possibly improve mental wellbeing.

“If you’re struggling to deal with debt or increased financial pressure our debt advisers are non-judgmental and are here to help,” she continued. “Our services are free and entirely confidential.”

In July alone, Advice NI dealt with 259 cases in Northern Ireland involving debt issues worth £1.4m. The top three debts were credit cards, personal loans and mortgage shortfalls.

Ms Campbell said this proves households have been struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

In a joint letter to Boris Johnson, First and Deputy First Minister Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said there was still time for a change of heart on his Universal Credits cut proposals.

They wrote: “This winter millions of people are facing an untenable combination of increases to the cost of food and energy, rising inflation, the end of the furlough scheme, and an imminent hike to National Insurance contributions.

“There is no rationale for cutting such crucial support at a point when people across the UK are facing an unprecedented squeeze on their household budgets.”

They said a £500m hardship fund announced by Chancellor Sunak to provide discretionary payments to the most vulnerable was a “wholly inadequate” replacement for the £6bn provided through the uplift. Commenting on the proposed cuts, Mr Givan said the Executive cannot ignore the damage they would do. Ms O’Neill said the planned cut would risk driving families into poverty. A UK Government spokesman said it was always made clear the uplift to Universal Credit and the furlough scheme were temporary.

Meanwhile, a further two patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died. Another 892 cases of the virus were also notified yesterday by the Department of Health.

A total of 2,530,463 vaccines have been administered in total.