Families of Troubles victims killed by soldiers warn against amnesty

A Northern Ireland man whose 11-year-old brother was killed by a soldier during the Troubles has warned the new secretary of state that victims' families "were not going to go away" if the British Government attempts to introduce an amnesty for soldiers.

Stephen McConomy was shot in the back of the head with a plastic bullet in April 1982 in a street in Londonderry.

His brother Emmett, speaking to the Guardian, said the new Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis needs to understand the strength of feeling among victims' families who have not yet seen cases involving soldiers come before the courts.

He said: "We're asking that we be listened to, because we're not going away. Victims' families in Northern Ireland want to see justice, and they are asking for the truth to come out," Mr McConomy said.

Mr McConomy's brother was shot at close range by a soldier using a plastic bullet from a Saracen armoured car in Derry.

"He had his hands in his pockets, was walking away from the Saracen, and he was shot in the back of the head," his brother said.

Stephen lay on a grass verge critically injured for several minutes and the soldier threatened to shoot other kids who came to his aid, Mr McConomy said.

The youngster died three days later from his injuries.

An investigation was conducted by military police which stated the soldier accidentally fired.

An inquest into the killing was held the following year and recorded an open verdict.

Stephen's family have campaigned for a fresh investigation into his death, believing he was unlawfully killed.

Mr McConomy said: "If it was an accident, shouldn't the soldier want to clear his name. My brother was a child when he was killed. Shouldn't people be held accountable to what they did that day?".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to end so-called "vexatious" prosecutions of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.

Julian Smith was sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary last week amid rumours Mr Johnson was not happy with his approach to legacy issues in the New Decade, New Approach.

The new Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said last week in Belfast he was "absolutely" committed to legacy investigations.

Some historic cases are coming to trial, including the case of Soldier F, a former paratrooper accused of two murders during Bloody Sunday in 1972.