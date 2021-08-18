Families will struggle if extra Universal Credit payment is cut, warns DUP MP Carla Lockhart

Lockhart urges Chancellor to rethink halting £20 per week Universal Credit uplift

A DUP MP has called on the Government to keep the £20 per week uplift in Universal Credit as many families are continuing to face financial pressures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The additional payment is due to end in October, but Carla Lockhart has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging an urgent rethink.

It comes as a new survey from Save the Children shows that almost half (47%) of those on Universal Credit in the UK — equivalent to nearly 3m claimants — say they will struggle on a household budget that’s £20 per week lower.

A further 18% say they don’t know if they’ll be able to manage, while only a third (35%) are confident they’ll be able to make ends meet come October.

Single parents are the most concerned about their finances as over half (52%) said they don’t think they can live on £20 less per week.

And the survey showed it’s families with young children who will be hardest hit.

Almost a third (61%) said it would be harder to afford food after the cut, with half (48%) saying it would be harder to cover essential bills, 43% adding it would be harder to pay for clothing, and for 37% it will be harder to pay for children’s items like books and toys. “The stark reality is that this £20 per week uplift has been a lifeline for many families across Northern Ireland,” said Upper Bann MP Ms Lockhart.

“The decision to increase the level of payment was welcome as many families faced a drop in household income, while bills and living costs needed met.

“However, while this move was always intended to be temporary, the impact of the pandemic remains. Indeed, it is becoming more acute with the phasing out of furlough.”

“The price of food is rising, and it is widely expected that we will, like in GB, see energy price rises over the coming months,” she added.

“This will plunge more families into financial crisis.

“The enhanced safety net of Universal Credit simply cannot be cut faced with the current and impending pressures on household budgets.”

Ms Lockhart said her letter to the Chancellor has made clear the benefit needed to be maintained at current levels and that the planned cut must be shelved.

“Sadly, the response gives no indication that he is willing to reconsider his intention to cut the payment,” Ms Lockhart said.

On the back of the survey, Save the Children is also urging the Government to ‘keep the lifeline’ and abandon its scheduled cut to Universal Credit.

“If this goes ahead it would be the most significant social security cut since the Second World War, hitting millions of household budgets by more than £1,000 per year,” said Dan Paskins, Director of UK Impact at the charity.

“The £20 increase is a lifeline for families,” said Mr Paskins.

“People we work with tell us that they’re relying on it to buy essentials like food and clothing for themselves and their children.

"Without it, hundreds of thousands more people will be pushed into poverty.

“Our social security net has got to be strong enough to catch people when they need it most. Government should support families and communities to rebuild, not cut them adrift.”

New Department for Work and Pensions statistics show that 3.4 million children in Britain will be affected.

It’s the first time the statistics have included the number of children living in households that claim the benefit.

Almost 1.9 million households with children were receiving Universal Credit as of May 2021 with almost half (46%) having a child aged 0-4 (851,000 families) and almost a third (31%) had a youngest child aged 5-10.

Three-quarters of families with children on Universal Credit had a child of primary school age or younger.

The Fuel Poverty Coalition has also warned that unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs could lead to the ‘perfect storm’ this winter.

According to the Consumer Council NI’s Home Heating Oil price survey, the average price for 500 litres of Oil in Northern Ireland was £218.66 on August 12, significantly up on the £144.87 this time last year.

“Whilst we don’t want to cause panic, we believe consumers in Northern Ireland can expect to see significant price rises on their energy bills in the coming winter,” said Pat Austin, Director of National Energy Action (NEA) NI and Chair of the Fuel Poverty Coalition.

“Any additional cost to household energy runs the risk of pushing vulnerable households into fuel poverty.

"It’s important that households in Northern Ireland are warned about the likely upcoming price changes so that they can prepare accordingly.”