Family, friends and politicians to gather as GFA co-architect Lord David Trimble is laid to rest

Family, friends, political allies and some one-time foes will gather today in Lisburn to remember David Trimble as he is laid to rest.

Representatives of the British, Irish and US Governments will attend the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.

Lord Trimble, a joint Nobel Peace Prize winner with the late SDLP leader John Hume for their work crafting the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, will be interred at Lisburn New Cemetery.

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader, who sat on the Conservative benches in the House of Lords prior to his death, passed away on July 25 at the Ulster Hospital following a short illness. He was 77.

His wife Daphne, children Richard, Victoria, Nicholas and Sarah, son- and daughter-in-laws Rachel, Sarah and Scott, and grandchildren Matthew, Anastasia and Georgia will lead the 12.30pm service.

NI Secretary of State Shailesh Vara will attend the funeral service along with Labour’s Peter Kyle, while Irish President Michael D Higgins has confirmed he will attend, as will An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Leading political figures from here, including Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie of the Ulster Unionists, Alliance’s Naomi Long and the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood, are all expected to attend and pay their respects.

Remembering David Trimble

The funeral notice for Lord Trimble asks that any donations, in lieu, be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, care of Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors on Ballinderry Road in Lisburn.

It is not yet known whether other architects of the Good Friday Agreement will attend, including former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (currently out of the country), the then prime minister Tony Blair, or George Mitchell, the former US special envoy who chaired the pace talks here, but all paid tribute to the politician.

In a statement issued via his own Institute for Global Change, Mr Blair said: “David Trimble, in his support of the peace process, showed politics at its very best.

“When some within his own ranks were opposed to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, he supported it. When we needed his willingness to go the extra mile for peace, he travelled that mile.

“When there was the prospect of collapse of the process without strong leadership, he provided that leadership.

“His contribution to Northern Ireland and to the United Kingdom was immense, unforgettable and frankly irreplaceable.

“Whatever disagreements we had — and there were quite a few — I never had anything other than profound respect for David as a person and as a leader.”

Speaking to RTE, Mr Ahern said: “He was courageous, and I had many a row with him and many arguments, and in more recent years we’ve had good laughs about those debates. But he was tough.

“[With David] a good negotiator, I think when he made the deal, when he settled something, he stuck by it. Subsequently he paid the price. And in spite of the horrendous problems that he was under from within his own party and from outside the wider unionist group, in that last week of the Good Friday Agreement he stuck by it.”

Mr Mitchell echoed those sentiments when he said there would have been no agreement “without the courage and determination of David Trimble.

“His willingness to take very difficult decisions was a key factor that enabled the two governments and the participating parties to reach agreement.

“The people of Northern Ireland, the UK and Ireland owe David a heavy debt of gratitude for the personal and political sacrifices he made.”

Lord Trimble’s death follows that of other major political leaders from that era, including Ian Paisley (2014), Martin McGuinness (2017) and Seamus Mallon (2020).