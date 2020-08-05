Farewell John, from the town you loved so well

Tributes from the Pope and world leaders read out at Hume's funeral

The sacrifices that John Hume made for peace should never be underestimated or forgotten, mourners at his funeral heard on Wednesday.

He gave his life for his country, and saved the lives of others, a priest said.

The former SDLP leader and Nobel Laureate, widely regarded as one of Ireland's most influential and respected figures, was laid to rest after a service in St Eugene's Cathedral in his native city.

Read more Pandemic robs Derry of farewell befitting global statesman and its favourite son John Hume

Fr Paul Farren said: "Make no mistake about it - there are people alive today who would not be alive had it not been for John's vision and his work."

Mr Hume passed away on Monday, aged 83, after a long illness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, numbers at the funeral mass were limited to 120. One of Mr Hume's two sons, Aidan, who lives in America, was unable to attend.

Mr Hume's other son John gave an appreciation on behalf of the family. "Along with mum, he taught us all our values and gave us all our moral compass. And for that we will be forever in their debt," he said.

Messages were also read from Pope Francis, former US president Bill Clinton, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U2 singer Bono.

John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (left) and Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood attend the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

A founding member of the party he led for 22 years, Mr Hume was a driving force of the peace process. His participation in secret talks with then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was key, but brought him intense criticism.

Those efforts culminated in the Belfast Agreement of 1998. He was awarded the Nobel peace prize, with the Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble.

John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (left) and Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood attend the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

Respect and admiration for Mr Hume stretched far beyond his home city, spanning both communities.

On Wednesday it brought dignitaries from across Ireland to St Eugene's Cathedral, including Irish president Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, the First and deputy First Ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, and Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood led a delegation of party figures past and present, including veterans Dr Joe Hendron, Alban Maginness, Brid Rodgers and Austin Currie. More contemporary figures were Claire Hanna, Nicola Mallon and Mark H Durkan.

Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others Fr Paul Farren

Fr Farren said the path towards peace was not easy for Mr Hume. The priest spoke of his compassion, referring to how he comforted families bereaved in the 1993 Greysteel massacre.

"In a time in our world when often small mindedness and self-focus seems to be the driver, John never put anybody or any specific group first. He put everybody first," he added.

"He didn't focus on difference and division. He focused on unity and peace and giving that dignity to every person.

SDLP’s Nichola Mallon with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

"We should never underestimate how difficult it was for John to cross the road and do what was intensely unpopular for the greater good. It was compassion - a compassion that bubbled over in the cemetery in Greysteel that drove John on the final and often lonely and always difficult road to peace."

Fr Farren said this desire to create peace came at a heavy cost.

He added: "Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others.

"His vision revealed what could be and with time and determination and single-mindedness and stubbornness he convinced others that peace could be a reality. He never lost faith in peace and he never lost faith in his ability to convince others that peace was the only way.

The Hume family inside the cathedral

"If ever you want to see a man who gave his life for his country, and his health, that man is John Hume."

Fr Farren said that John and his wife Pat have secured their place in the history of Ireland, "John being Ireland's greatest".

In his tribute, John Hume junior said his father was "a Derryman to his core", saying: "Those deep roots of neighbourhood and community served to nourish him through the difficult years."

He added: "At this time of planetary fragility, more than ever, he would be urging that we move beyond our flag-based identities, and recognise the need to protect our common home. Central to Dad's work was his deep appreciation of human interdependency. We all need one another, we all have a role to play, and all our roles are of equal importance."

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

A poem written by Aidan Hume was read by Mo Hume. Mo became tearful as she read her sibling's tribute to their father.

"You made us realise a border is just a line on a map. It's in our hearts and minds where we need to bridge the gap," she said.

"Thorough over 30 years of violence, hurt and unrelenting stress, those underlying conditions you never stopped trying to address. I don't think I ever said aloud how you made us all so incredibly proud. All you ever wanted was to make the world a better place."

A statement from the Vatican said: "His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of John Hume, and sends the assurance of his prayers to his family and to all who mourn his loss."

A message from the Dalai Lama praised Mr Hume's deep conviction in the power of dialogue and negotiations.

As his remains were taken from St Eugene's Cathedral, Mr Hume's long time friend and fellow son of Derry, Phil Coulter, performed a poignant rendition of The Town I Loved So Well on the piano, accompanied on the Irish fiddle by composer, Frank Gallagher.