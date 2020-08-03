Father of boy killed by bomb angry as MP whose former party 'defended' IRA given peerage

Colin and Wendy Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim was killed by the IRA’s Warrington bomb, seen on a recent visit to Stormont

The father of a boy killed by the IRA in the Warrington bombings has criticised the honours system after a peerage was awarded to a former Brexit Party MEP who was formerly a leading figure in the Revolutionary Communist Party which was accused of "defending" the terrorist organisation.

Claire Fox, a former Brexit Party Euro MP for the North West, is one of 36 people elevated to the House of Lords as a non-affiliated peer.

She has been accused of failing to condemn the IRA for its terror outrage in Warrington on March 20, 1993, which killed two children and injured more than 50 others.

At the time, Ms Fox was a leading figure of the Revolutionary Communist Party which defended 'the right of the Irish people to take whatever measures are necessary in their struggle for freedom'.

Colin Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim was killed in the bombing, said the decision to make Ms Fox a peer had offended him "deeply".

In a tweet, Mr Parry wrote: "We all do and say things when young that we later regret.

"Claire Fox never apologised for the Revolutionary Communist Party defending the IRA bombing of Warrington which took the life of my son Tim and Johnathan Ball. Now she is offered a Peerage.

"This offends me and many others deeply."

Tim died of his injuries five days after the attack while Johnathan Ball (3) was killed instantly after two bombs were placed in litter bins outside shops by the Provisional IRA on Bridge Street in the English town and exploded just after midday on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

No warning was given and 56 others were injured in the blast.

Labour's Warrington North MP Charlotte Nichols also criticised the appointment saying: "Claire Fox was a leading member of the Revolutionary Communist Party which defended the attack in the days after, and she has never publicly apologised.

"Surely the Prime Minister must understand the hurt that giving her a seat in the House or Lords will cause to the families of those who lost their children in this heinous attack?"

Responding, Ms Fox has denied she had defended the IRA terrorists and pointed out she had issued a statement some years ago that said: "Contrary to what has been reported elsewhere, I do not support or defend the IRA's killing of two young boys in Warrington in 1993.

"I have not mentioned the horrific times of over 23 (now 27) years ago since then and do not believe there is any justification for violence in Ireland today. The killing of Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry was a terrible tragedy. The 1994 IRA ceasefire and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement drew a line under the conflict. It's surely time to move on."

Ms Fox will be joined in the House of Lords by veteran DUP member and former North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds and Northern Ireland-born ex-Labour MP Kate Hoey.