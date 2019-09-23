Fears children may be seriously hurt as violence continues at Belfast interface

A Sinn Fein MLA has said that there are fears children could be "seriously hurt or worse" as violence continued at a north Belfast interface on Monday night.

Caral Ni Chuilin called for an end to the violence at the North Queen Street interface.

She said that there had been another night of "attacks and violence" at the junction of North Queen Street and Duncairn Gardens.

“In recent weeks, large numbers of young people have been engaged fighting at interfaces. Some of those involved are children," the North Belfast MLA said.

“Stones, fireworks and other missiles have been thrown at other young people, some of whom are very vulnerable. Cars traveling in the area have been indiscriminately attacked and there have been attacks on the PSNI.

“The people living in this area are entitled to live free from fear and intimidation. We have elderly residents living in fear in their own homes and there is a real concern that someone, particularly a child, is going to be seriously hurt or worse.

Ms Ni Chuilin said a number of groups had been working together in an attempt to end the violence.

“I have been working with local residents, with community organisations and the responsible statutory agencies in an effort to bring this violence to an end," she said.

“This anti-social behavior needs to stop and I am calling on everyone in the community to work to help end this scourge before we have a tragedy.”