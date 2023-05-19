Fermanagh and Omagh: Alliance takes its first ever seat as SDLP lose out

Eddie Roofe with his mum as he secures a seat in Enniskillen for Alliance

It was an historic day for Alliance as it took its first seat in Fermanagh.

Eddie Roofe became the party’s first ever councillor in the county. He said he was “elated” about an Alliance breakthrough in Fermanagh finally coming.

"Out on the doors, the response was exceptional - people told us they wanted a change," he said.

After Fermanagh and Omagh began counting on Friday morning, there was initially slow progress with only one count finished by 8pm.

In West Tyrone the SDLP said goodbye to the chances of a seat as Mary Garrity was eliminated in the final count. She wasn't the only SDLP member to lose their seat - in Enniskillen Paul Blake also lost out, eliminated in the fourth round. Mr Blake looked visibly distressed as the result was confirmed.

While it was a bad day for the SDLP, Sinn Fein were celebrating after making gains from the 2019 election - winning four of the six seats in West Tyrone and in Mid Tyrone, while taking three seats in Erne east and one so far in Enniskillen.

Ann-Marie Donnelly, one of the four Sinn Fein candidates standing in West Tyrone, she said that she could “feel the support of the people.” She said the response to her campaign was "amazing".

By 10.15pm, 18 of the 40 seats had been filled, with Sinn Fein taking 12, the DUP on three, UUP on two and Alliance on one.

This was the only council area where the UUP, with nine seats in 2019, had still been the dominant unionist party.

The UUP candidates elected included Victor Warrington, who admitted he had mixed feelings.

He said: "It is good to get over the line and I'm looking forward to a lie-in in the morning."

He added: "I know the party has had casualties today, but that's politics."

Another UUP candidate elected was Glenn Campbell, who said he was "honoured" to be returning to the council chamber.