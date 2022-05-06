Fermanagh and South Tyrone: UUP lose female representation at Stormont as Tom Elliott replaces Rosemary Barton, as DUP and Sinn Fein’s seats remain

Former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott returned to frontline politics as Sinn Fein held their three seats in Fermanagh-South Tyrone.

Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan secured the party’s first seat here on Friday night, with 9,067 votes in the first stage of the count, while Mr Elliott’s return to politics proved a success, as he gained the second seat in the sixth stage on Saturday with 9,007.

Dolan’s colleagues Colm Gildernew and Aine Murphy took the next two seats, while the DUP’s Deborah Erskine and Paul Bell battled out a close call for the fifth and final one, with Erskine prevailing in the end.

Mr Elliott replaced running mate Rosemary Barton, who had been an MLA since 2016, meaning the UUP now have no female representation at Stormont.

The quota was 8,958, with 53,743 valid ballots returned.

The count only reached the third stage by the end of Friday evening, and it was confirmed on Saturday morning that Mrs Barton had gained the lowest number of votes with 2,959.

Mr Elliott said "there’s mixed emotions”.

"Clearly, Rosemary and I have worked together for many years and she has been eliminated, I’d have liked to have seen the two of us chosen together,” he added.

"We went into the election as a team and we said whatever happened, happened. We had the extra chance of maybe a second seat, so it’s pleasing personally for myself but obviously there’s a sense of disappointment as well.”

Mrs Barton said she was “disappointed” at the result, but thanked the constituents who have supported her over the last six years, adding that “Fermanagh-South Tyrone will be left in very safe and capable hands” with Mr Elliott.

Interestingly, when asked what issues Mr Elliott wanted to tackle in his newly elected position, he did not mention the Northern Ireland Protocol, which unionists and loyalists are vocally against.

Instead, he focused on healthcare, saying: “There’s many issues out there that I have an interest in, like health. Everybody is saying we need to try and manage the health system back to a better place. A lot of things have had to go by the wayside because of Covid, and in Fermanagh we can feel isolated, but we have a great hospital in the South West, and we want to ensure that it’s developed.”

Mr Elliott held the Fermanagh-South Tyrone Westminster seat from 2015 to 2017 and was an MLA for the constituency for 12 years prior to that.

Deborah Erskine used her declaration speech to thank her predecessor, former First Minister Arlene Foster.

"Arlene Foster should be here today for re-election and I want to pay tribute to her for her work and dedication to this constituency and indeed, Northern Ireland. Without the help of support of Arlene, I would not be standing here today and I hope that I can make Arlene proud in the seat that she held.

"People on the doors wanted a vibrant, youthful unionist voice and I am delighted they have entrusted me with their vote as the youngest, unionist female,” she continued..

Meanwhile, the three successful Sinn Fein MLAs had unanimous messages in expressing their determination to return to Stormont on Monday and “work for all the people” in getting the Executive back up and running.

Their party has become the biggest in Northern Ireland for the first time in history, securing 27 seats across NI.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone is famed for going right to the wire in past Assembly elections, and is no different this time round, coming in as the second to last count to be completed on Saturday evening.

The voter turnout was lower this year than it was in 2017, with 69.09% of the eligible electorate turning out, compared to 72.6% five years ago.