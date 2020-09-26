Fermanagh council investigating 'significant error' in fracking consultation

An internal investigation has been launched within Fermanagh and Omagh District Council as it was acknowledged “a very significant error” occurred in the wording of a document sent out for public consultation around fracking.

During a council meeting it emerged parts of a document sent out for public consultation had been altered and did not reflect decisions unanimously agreed by members. While it was initially believed this related to a single piece of text, it has since emerged more errors have been found.

The issue falls within the Local Development Plan (LDP) which has spanned two different council mandates, bringing membership changes to the Steering Group.

It was decided to halt the consultation process and call a special meeting to discuss this in depth.

That took place this week, where it was revealed the issue has been considered so serious, a major audit review has been instigated to establish how this occurred, why and by whom.

Previously, it was had agreed the wording would state: Council will not permit exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon extraction until it is proved that there would be no adverse effects on the environment or public health.

Instead the document sent out for consultation stated: Council will not permit exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon extraction until there is sufficient and robust evidence on all associated impacts on the environment and human health.

An in-depth review of the entire document identified three further inconsistencies.

Chief Executive Alison McCullagh advised: “We do acknowledge this is a very significant error which has undoubtedly impacted adversely on confidence in the process, both from elected member perspective and the wider community.

"We have commenced a formal internal audit investigation … While it will deal with the inaccurate information, it is not suggested this will delay the council position.”

She warned to protect the integrity of the process, any discussion on the investigation itself would be heard confidential.

It was recommended to commence a new eight-week consultation, with a clarification statement accompanying the announcement of this in media highlight the inaccurate situation, and to include an apology for any concern.

Ms McCullagh added: “It’s apparent the arrangements in place for document oversight and control were not as robust as expected, and pending the outcome of the investigation, a temporary measure has been put in place for cross-checking and final assurance by the Head of Planning.”

Fracking is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.