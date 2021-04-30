Few tears shed in loyalist heartland of Sandy Row over Arlene Foster's exit

Little optimism a new DUP leader will make any difference to grassroots

Exit: DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster announced her resignation on Wednesday, sparking a race for the top job

On loyalist Sandy Row, the news that Arlene Foster has resigned as leader of the DUP was largely met with shrugged shoulders.

Despite many banners loudly showing anger against the Northern Ireland Protocol, there was no appetite on Thursday afternoon from locals to appear on camera.

While the vast majority did not have harsh words to say about Mrs Foster, there was also little optimism that a new DUP leader would make any difference to the lives of grassroots unionists.

One group of men erecting a banner with the message "Sandy Row Celebrates 100 years of Northern Ireland" were the most vocal critics.

One of them said he had little patience for the DUP any more and would much rather give his vote to the TUV if they ever stood candidates.

Another resident and UUP voter said he was disappointed Mrs Foster had failed to moderate the DUP's policies. "I thought she would have been better. When she joined the party after leaving the UUP I had expected more, being the barrister she is," he said.

"Unfortunately I think she became too arrogant at times, with her comments about the feeding the Sinn Fein crocodile and things like that."

One business owner opening her premises on Sandy Row said: "I think she did a good enough job, she repaired a lot of the problems really. Who do you replace her with? A lot of the others are very hardline and at least she was willing to work with Sinn Fein."

She added that helping her business survive was ultimately more important than a change of DUP leader. "Thankfully we've been able to furlough staff during the pandemic otherwise we wouldn't have been able to survive.

"I know other businesses have fallen through the cracks, and I have friends who have spent money on their beer gardens but can't open up because of the new regulations."

Avril McGlade (69) commented: "I think she was doing her best under difficult circumstances but you can't please everybody."

Like most people the Belfast Telegraph spoke to on Thursday afternoon, she was unable to pick out a new DUP leader she would back.

"I can't think of anybody who would take over that would make any bit of a difference, this country is always going to be the same." Walking home from work, friends Donall Mulhern (24) and Amy (25) said for many in the younger generation in Sandy Row, the DUP had burned their bridges for many years to come.

Donall commented: "It's been a long time coming and I couldn't be happier about her leaving to be honest. My only concern is who is coming in next."

On handling the big policies like Brexit, the pandemic and social issues, Amy said she was far from impressed with Mrs Foster's record.

"It was just a shambles. If you think about the suicide rates in Northern Ireland, I don't think there's really been any help for people with mental health problems or anything like that.

"I feel there was always just too much focus on the orange and green."

Donall said he believed the DUP had been struggling to find their feet since ending their confidence and supply deal with the Conservative Party at Westminster.

Asked about a new DUP leader, Amy said: "If you speak to anybody around our age around here they would probably agree with me.

"I think the DUP has really said some hurtful things I don't think they can come back from.

"I think with time and a better leader there could be forgiveness but definitely not right now."