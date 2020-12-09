Fighting fit: DUP's Poots hails 'wonderful' health service after emergency surgery

On the mend: Edwin Poots tweeted a picture of himself by a hospital bed after surgery to remove his appendix

Stormont Minister Edwin Poots has told of his gratitude for the care he received while undergoing emergency surgery.

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was rushed to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance from his home outside Hillsborough at the weekend.

The DUP confirmed the 55-year-old, an MLA for Lagan Valley, had an emergency operation to remove his appendix.

Mr Poots yesterday tweeted a picture of himself next to a hospital bed.

He included the words: "So grateful to all the wonderful staff who have taken care of me after requiring emergency surgery.

"Good to have the technology at hand to get back to work as well.

"Climate change legislation consultation document ready to go, cleared from today."

The tweet was met with a rash of replies wishing him well on his recovery.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley wrote: "Great to see you on the mend. Get well soon."

Speaking on Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said her DUP party colleague was "feeling much better" after undergoing urgent treatment.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds stood in for Mr Poots in the Assembly.

A DUP spokesperson said Mr Poots was "making a good recovery after theatre".

"Ministerial colleagues will take care of any immediate Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs business in the Northern Ireland Assembly," the spokesperson added.

Mrs Foster told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that when she spoke to Mr Poots on Monday morning, he was feeling "much better".

Social media was awash with messages of support for the politician following news of his illness.

Former Health Minister Jim Wells said:"Wishing Edwin Poots all the best as he recovers in hospital after his surgery".

It has been a difficult year for the Lagan Valley MLA, who lost his 90-year-old father Charles on April 23.

Mr Poots told previously how he struggled to deal with his grief following the death of his dad, one of the founding members of the DUP.