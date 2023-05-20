Final seats declared in council election as Michelle O’Neill hails ‘historic’ Sinn Fein surge – as it happened

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says unionism must take “long, hard look” at elections strategy despite ‘strong’ DUP performance

Counting continues at Belfast City Hall on day two for the Belfast City Council as part of the Northern Ireland Council elections (Presseye).

Counting continues at Belfast City Hall on day two for the Belfast City Council as part of the Northern Ireland Council elections. (Press Eye)

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill (left) and President Mary Lou McDonald at Belfast City Hall as the results come in for the Northern Ireland local elections (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Sandra Duffy who topped the poll and has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.05.23

DUP’s Ruth Brooks (third from right) poses with her husband David Brooks MLA (fifth from right) and supporters after she topped the poll in Titanic at Belfast City Hall during in the Northern Ireland council elections. — © Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lilian Seenoi Barr becomes the first ever black candidate to be elected in Northern Ireland's council elections (Garrett Hargan)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to the media at Belfast City Hall during in the Northern Ireland council elections. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill arrives at the Foyle Arena on Saturday where the Derry City and Strabane District Council election count is taking place. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.05.23

The final seats have been declared in the council election, with Sinn Fein emerging as the biggest party for the first time in local government.

Counting finished just after midnight, with People Before Profit’s Michael Collins in Belfast the 462nd and last councillor to be returned.

The final tally saw Sinn Fein finish with 144 councillors, up 39 from the last council election in 2019, with the DUP second with 122 (unchanged). Alliance was third with 67 seats (up 14).

Michelle O'Neill hailed it as a "momentous" election result for the party.

Sinn Fein secured a series of gains across the 11 councils and saw a surge in first preference votes to take 30.9% of the total vote – up 7.7% from 2019.

Ms O’Neill said it followed a "positive campaign" by candidates and activists.

She said tonight: “Historic change is happening, and Sinn Fein is leading that change right across Ireland.”

Calling for the return of powersharing at Stormont, she added: “The boycott of the Assembly cannot go on and an Executive must be formed. It is time to make politics work for all right across this island.”

Belfast City Council was the final local authority to declare its results, with Mr Collins elected in the Collin district electoral area at 12.15am on Sunday, holding off the SDLP’s Gerard McDonald for the last seat.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party’s vote has held up “extremely well” throughout Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein are the largest party at City Hall, with 22 councillors. The DUP have 14, with Alliance third on 11.

Sinn Fein are also the largest party in Mid Ulster, Derry and Strabane, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Newry, Mourne and Down.

They will also have overall control of Fermanagh and Omagh after winning 21 out of 40 seats.

The DUP will be the largest grouping in Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim and Ards and North Down. They also have the largest number of councillors in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

'It was brutal at times' - Doug Beattie reflects on the election results for the UUP

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was a strong performance in challenging circumstances.

He said the party’s vote had held up “extremely well” throughout Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Belfast, Sir Jeffrey said unionism had to take a “long, hard look” at how it manages elections, citing the “splintering” of the unionist vote and turnout in some unionist heartlands.

“These are issues that we do need to address and I am happy to sit down with my fellow unionists and examine these issues and look at how greater cooperation can beat a pathway towards more success for unionism in general,” he said.

But it was a bad election for the UUP and the SDLP, who saw a series of losses across the council areas.

The UUP finished with 54 seats (down 21) with the SDLP on 39 (down 20).

UUP leader Doug Beattie admitted the election had been “brutal” for his party at times.

Speaking in Bangor, Mr Beattie said they had lost some “truly outstanding” councillors.

“You can see it within that difficult result that we’ve got - and I’ve said this is brutal at times - but within that difficult result you can see where we need to go,” he said.

“One of the key things I wanted to do in this election was to get some new faces back into the Ulster Unionist Party as councillors and we are getting it now.”

He said the UUP had to be “representative of the society that we want to vote for us” – which meant more female, younger members.

Meanwhile, Colum Eastwood conceded the SDLP had a "difficult" election and says he takes "responsibility" – but stressed he has no plans to leave his position as leader.

It was also a bad election for veteran PUP councillor Billy Hutchinson, who became the second party leader to lose his seat in Belfast, following Green Party NI leader Mal O'Hara's failure to get elected.

The turnout for the election was 54%.