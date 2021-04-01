Finance Minister Conor Murphy guarantees Troubles victims' pension

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has guaranteed funding for a Troubles victims pension scheme regardless of the outcome of ongoing wrangling with Westminster.

Mr Murphy has said the funding, estimated at around £19-20m for the first year of the scheme, will be available, even if the UK Government refuse to contribute.

It comes after the Executive finally approved a budget for 2021/22 on Thursday.

Mr Murphy had accused First Minister Arlene Foster of blocking his proposals, with the DUP saying the Sinn Fein MLA's budget did not have the support of all parties.

This year's budget includes £13 billion of Resource funding and £1.78 billion of Capital funding.

Nearly half of all funding (£6.5bn) will got to the health service with £430m in additional Covid-19 funding and another £20m to increase the number of nurses for safe staffing. A further £100 million is being held back for allocation in the coming months pending an assessment of the Department of Health's requirements.

A total of £286m will go towards the Economic Recovery Action plan, with £145m for the high street stimulus voucher scheme.

The budget also includes £12.3m to allow the PSNI to recruit another 100 officers, £20m for the Casement Park stadium project and £162.5m for new social housing.

Nearly £100m will be spent on education and young people, with nearly £45 million to support children and teachers as they return to school and £20 million for the Jobstart programme which will create job opportunities for those aged 16 to 24 at risk of long-term unemployment.

There will be £25m for the delivery of benefits on top of £42.8m to continue welfare mitigations, £9m to support initiatives tackling homelessness and £6 million for the Supporting People programme to support vulnerable people living independently.

The Finance Minister said he had prioritised economic stimulus and support for young people in the budget as Northern Ireland emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Murphy said an agreement with the Treasury to carry over funding from the previous financial year had resulted in an improvement from his initial draft budget.

However, the Finance Minister noted the budget would "seek to protect key public services in a very challenging financial context".

"I hope that this one-year Budget acts as a bridge to a multi-year budget which allows the Executive to properly reprioritise its spending and plan for the longer-term," he said.

The final budget will be subject to Assembly debate and vote following Easter Recess.

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole welcomed the agreement on the budget, but hit out at "predictable brinkmanship and chaos" from Sinn Fein and the DUP.

"We still have scant detail beyond a skeletal written statement issued to MLAs in the final hours before the Easter weekend," the party's finance spokesperson said.

"This unedifying and unstrategic process – with no evidence of a strategy guiding spending - only serves to highlight the need for a massive overhaul of how we manage our finance."

The long-awaited Troubles pension scheme has been repeatedly delayed with the Executive at loggerheads with the UK Government over who should pay to compensate victims injured through no fault of their own.

In February the Court of Appeal ruled that the Executive Office had a legal responsibility to pay for the pension and gave them four weeks to find a solution.

Executive Office officials have estimated the cost of the scheme at anywhere from £600m to £1.2bn.