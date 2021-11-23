Finance Minister Conor Murphy loses vote on rates bill after whistleblower claims

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy has lost an Assembly vote to pass a rates bill with minimal scrutiny.

The bill was opposed by MLAs from the DUP, UUP, SDLP, TUV and People Before Profit.

This means the legislation will now pass through Stormont at a slower pace to allow more time for scrutiny.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph reported the draft law had been put together to correct a mistake that could cost £255m, with the Minister attempting to limit the scrutiny.

A whistleblower also called the legislation an attempt to reverse a massive error that civil servants proceeded with despite legal advice highlighting the problem.

Just days before lockdown was announced last March, Land and Property Services (LPS) had been due to publish the first review of commercial property in Northern Ireland for three years.

This involved work to revalue 74,000 non-domestic properties, assigning a value to what the property would achieve as rental on the open market.

The figure is vital for determining the rates bill, meaning the cost implications for government are highly significant.

A major problem occurred with the announcement of lockdown, as Covid restrictions affected how properties could be used.

Despite this, the list of rateable values was published nine days later.

Since that time, there have been 4,260 challenges to excessive rates bills with many pointing to the impact of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, the Assembly’s finance committee was told the Finance Minister would introduce a bill stopping any business from challenging rates valuation on the basis of the pandemic.

The Non-domestic Rates Valuations (Coronavirus) Bill was introduced to the Assembly on Monday for its first stage.

If passed, it would have retrospectively changed the legal position on how rates are calculated.

Reacting to today’s vote, Green Party leader Clare Bailey said: “I welcome MLAs’ decision to reject the Finance Minister’s attempt to rush this Bill through the Assembly, bypassing committee scrutiny.

"All proposed laws should be subject to proper oversight by the Assembly, and recent whistleblower claims mean that this legislation deserves particularly close attention and scrutiny.

"The five-party Executive does not have a good track record when it comes to managing Northern Ireland’s public finances. MLAs have a duty to ensure that a scandal like RHI does not re-occur. That starts with ensuring that the Executive parties aren’t able to dodge scrutiny."

SDLP Finance Spokesperson Matthew O’Toole said Mr Murphy had serious questions to answer around the bill.

“The SDLP were unable to back giving this bill accelerated passage today as Minister Murphy still has a number of serious questions to answer around its potential impact,” he said.

"While we accept similar legislation is progressing in parts of Britain, none of them have received accelerated passage and are currently undergoing thorough scrutiny and the same must be the case here. I would also ask why this bill is only coming before us now when the British government started proceeding with similar legislation in March 2021.”

Mr O’Toole said the fact that an alleged whistleblower came forward over the legislation showed the necessity for proper scrutiny.

“Minister Murphy must clear this matter up and tell us if he knew there was a problem around rates, what has he done to address it and what impact will it have on our budget.

“The Minister has made serious claims relating to the financial consequences of reviewing the value of non-domestic properties impacted by Covid-19. Given the serious damage done to these institutions by the RHI scandal and the erosion of public confidence in Stormont as a result, we cannot allow legislation like this to go through on the nod.”

Mr O’Toole said he was especially surprised that the minister responsible for implementing many of the RHI Inquiry reviews had allowed things to progress in this way.

“The SDLP is prepared to give this legislation the scrutiny it deserves, even if that means additional sittings of the Finance Committee or the Assembly because we are serious about good governance. We would welcome a similar approach from Sinn Fein and those in the Alliance Party who voted in favour of ramming this through with zero scrutiny.”