Fine Gael 'preparing to go into opposition' as Sinn Fein set to intensify talks with other parties

After six hours of talking, Fine Gael TDs have decided they want to spent the next five years on the opposition benches.

However, they have mandated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss the current political impasse with other parties – provided he doesn’t take part negotiations on a programme for government.

The parliamentary party has left open the possibility that Mr Vardakar will engage in such negotiations at a later date if Sinn Fein and Fianna Fáil fail to work together.

Fine Gael’s 37 TDs were all allotted time at today’s meeting which dragged on much longer than expected.

In a statement afterwards, a spokesperson said: “We are preparing to go into Opposition.”

Mr Varadkar told representatives that after nine years in government he relishes the challenge to lead a strong and effective opposition for the benefit of the country.

“In particular, Fine Gael will represent the interests and the aspirations of the 450,000 people who voted for the Party in the election and hold the new government to account,” the spokesperson said.

The Taoiseach said he also plans to consult with public representatives and members about the future direction of Fine Gael, and looks forward to rebuilding the Party in the years ahead.

The Parliamentary Party agreed that the onus is on Sinn Fein to form a Government of the left with the support of independents.

“Sinn Fein has an obligation to the people who voted for it to show whether or not it can honour the extraordinary promises they made.

“If Sinn Fein fails in that challenge then the onus passes to Fianna Fail to form a government with them, and or with the Greens, Labour and Social Democrat parties and independent,” the Fine Gael statement added.

Mr Varadkar was mandated to “engage with other parties to share our analysis and perspectives on the outcome of the General Election”.

“There will be no negotiations on a Programme for Government without a further mandate from the Parliamentary Party.”

Another meeting has been scheduled for next week.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Varadkar said he does not foresee a grand coalition happening as it could only be a “last resort”.

“But it shouldn’t come to that. Other parties sought a mandate, made a lot of extraordinary, impossible promises to the Irish people and they’ve a duty now to fulfil those promises or come out on the plinth and say they have failed,” he said.

Mary Lou McDonald said it is still possible to have a Sinn Fein-led government (Niall Carson/PA)

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald insisted it's still possible to form a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael but admitted the numbers make this "tricky".

Ms McDonald's party was accused of giving up on government formation talks after Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin said he didn't think it was possible to form a government without the support of the other two large parties.

Ms McDonald earlier today said that talks with smaller parties and independents will continue this week with a view to delivering a government of "change".

She said: "There is undoubtedly a solid block of TDs for change for a new government. I remain very determined that we deliver that government."

She said they need to "knuckle down" on policy issues like housing and reducing the State pension age to 65.

"We are still very determined that an alternative and a new government of change can be created. And we will intensify our efforts this week when we have conversations with other parties and with Independents to make that so."

Asked if she was saying a Sinn Fein government without either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael is still possible, she said: "All options are still on the table".

She added: "but we're all able to count, we're able to add, and we're able to subtract, so I think we have recognised that the mathematics are tricky.

"And that's okay. That's one consideration. But the bigger consideration is policy and ideas and delivery."