First councillors elected in Northern Ireland local elections

SF in lead in early results, while Alliance performing stronglyTurnout up from 2019

Counting of votes begin on Friday at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland's council elections.

DUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey (STEPHEN DAVISON)

The first councillors have been elected in the Northern Ireland Council Election, with Sinn Féin’s Gary McCleave the first to gain a seat with 1,958 first preference votes in the Killutagh DEA in Lisburn & Castlereagh Council.

Alliance’s Claire Kemp and the DUP’s Thomas Beckett were also voted in on the first count in that DEA.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph from the Lagan Valley Leisureplex, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was in good spirits, saying the party was “polling well”.

'The DUP are polling well' - DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson as the polls open in Lisburn and Castlereagh

Counting is underway at all 11 count centres on Friday. The elections use the single transferable vote system where voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils here. The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday.

Counting begins in the Northern Ireland local government elections

Follow our live updates: