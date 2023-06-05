First glimpse of NI centenary stone set for Stormont two years on from row

First look at the Northern Ireland centenary stone

This is the Northern Ireland centenary stone — finally on view almost two years after the end of the region’s first century.

It is the first image of the completed sculpture — paid for by the three main unionist parties rather than the public purse.

But the finished stone still has another hurdle to cross before it can be erected at Stormont — the precise location for the sculpture within the grounds has yet to be finalised and agreed.

A decision is expected at the next meeting of the Assembly Commission, the body responsible for the day-to-day running of Parliament Buildings.

In a rare joint statement, the three main unionist leaders — Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister — praised the completion of the project as a “historic milestone”.

Having battled it out at the polls in last month’s local government election, the trio plan a public unveiling in the next few months.

They said: “We welcome the fact that work on the centenary stone, which was commissioned and will be paid for by Stormont’s unionist parties, has now been completed.

“The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, which approved a proposal to erect the stone in the grounds of Stormont, will meet later this month to decide precisely where it will be sited.

“It is both right and fitting that such an historic milestone in the life of Northern Ireland is marked at Stormont. We look forward to a public unveiling of the centenary stone later this summer.”

The three parties have so far refused to disclose the cost of the stone, which is approximately 2.5m tall and 1.3m wide.

But it is understood the costs were shared between them on the basis of their respective party strengths in the Assembly.

First look at the Northern Ireland centenary stone

They have also praised the work of stonemason Alan McConnell, whose firm is based in Kilkeel.

An initial request for a stone marking NI’s centenary was blocked by Sinn Fein in 2021, which argued that no artefact should reflect only one political perspective.

The unionist parties said Sinn Fein’s decision to block the project had caused “great hurt” in their community.

But then Sinn Fein lost its voting rights on the commission when the party’s Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd took up office as Infrastructure Minister.

Sinn Fein was left unable to nominate a replacement MLA as a fully-fledged member, because the power-sharing institutions were not functioning.

A fresh request for the stone was then given the go-ahead with the SDLP not opposing the move.

A spokesperson for the Commission said yesterday that it had considered a proposal for the stone to be sited on the west side of Parliament Buildings.

“There was consensus amongst the four Assembly Commission members who currently hold office to agree to the proposal and officials were therefore tasked to work through the issues required to give effect to the decision.

“The Assembly Commission will consider a report on this work at its next meeting toward the end of June.”